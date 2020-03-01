New Zealand vs India - Day Three LIVE: Vihari, Pant hold key after yet again collapse

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of day three of the second Test match between India and New Zealand played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. This is V.S. Aravind and I will take you through the entire Test.

Overcast conditions although there is no rain as of now.

Southee strays down the leg and Pant with a tickle to the fine leg takes a couple to get the proceedings underway.

Southee to Pant, Day three, first ball. Here we go!

Pant kisses the turf before stepping into the field and Vihari sprints off after a glove punch. Will be interesting to see how the duo approach the day. Important session for India.

Out come the New Zealand plays and as for as India is concerned, it all boils down to the mental aspect.

Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja hold the key for India and the first target is to get close to the 200-run mark as that will give the bowlers something to defend.

A very warm good morning and we are all set for the third day's play to begin.

Recap of day two

The message from the second day’s play at Christchurch was loud and clear. In conditions where the ball seamed and bounced, this Indian side did not come close to being a world-beating side.

India is ranked No. 1 in Tests but the manner in which the Indian batsmen were dismissed in the second innings, undone by the short ball and with their footwork exposed, suggested this side is still on a learning curve in these conditions.

As many as 16 wickets fell on Sunday, as the second Test moved very quickly towards an early finish. On a hard pitch with a grass cover, the pacemen got bounce and movement.

Only the tenacious Cheteshwar Pujara received a ‘beauty.’ Trent Boult’s delivery, from round the wicket and wide of the crease, swung in prodigiously to go past the batsman’s defence.

