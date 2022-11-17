Cricket

Conditions dictate batting style most times: NZ batting coach Ronchi

17 November, 2022 13:42 IST
New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi.

New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi on Thursday said conditions dictate batters’ style of play in T20 cricket though that strategy can “hurt you in the result”, especially when a conservative approach is adopted.

India was slammed by experts for its timid batting approach at the T20 World Cup following its 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinals.

The Indian batters had struggled to collect runs in the Powerplay throughout the tournament.

“You play according to the conditions that are in front of you. Sometimes people think you have to go all guns blazing every game.

“In an ICC World Cup there are new, used, slow surfaces and different conditions,” Ronchi said ahead of the first T20I between New Zealand and India.

“Not only the Indians but we also did it and lots of other teams play with what they have in front of them and sometimes it’s conservative in the way your approach the game.” Ronchi feels that it is in hindsight that players realise that they could have done things differently.

“It can hurt you in the result. When you lose you think ‘we could have done this differently.’ But majority of the time conditions dictate how you should play and the players of the team know what they have to do.” The 41-year-old also said that it’s “hard” for current greats of the game like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma to play like the youngsters in T20 cricket.

“It’s a hard transition to make. But those playes are always trying to get better, trying to keep up with the younger guys. The younger guys have a different mentality and a team does well when you have a mix of both, they bounce ideas off each other.” Senior players Martin Guptill and Trent Boult have been dropped from the side for the six-match white-ball series due to different reasons.

“Trent’s an incredible cricketer both are, the spots that are up for grabs will be sought after by those who are coming through.

“Boult has been an absolute asset for us over the years, and a man of his skillset across all formats will be missed in this series. But we will see how it goes.

“From Guptill perspective he has been brilliant for years but the unfortunately way professional sport goes such things happen.”

Chahal will be a crucial member of the Indian attack

Leg-spinners have emerged as hot commodities in T20 cricket and Kiwi batter Glenn Phillips feels Yuzvendra Chahal will play a crucial role in India’s bowling attack on the tour of New Zealand.

“Every team in T20 cricket is looking for a leg spinner to be a match winner, we’ve got Ish (Sodhi), Afghanistan have got Rashid Khan and every body has got their leg or wrist spinner out there and they are invariably in the T20 circuit as well as in international cricket.

“I think they (India) will utilise Chahal as much as possible. I can’t say what the team selection will be but I can imagine he will play a crucial part in their attack.” Philips feels Chahal’s ability to turn the ball both ways will give India a massive advantage at Wellington, where the first T20 will be played on Friday.

“He can turn the ball both ways specially in a ground like Sky stadium where it’s a small square. If you have the batters guessing which way the ball is going that’s a huge advantage. I reckon he will play a key part in the ODI and T20s.” India and New Zealand are set to face-off less than a week after the T20 World Cup ended. While Phillips is happy to compete in the fixtures, he reckons the bowlers are less than delighted with the short break.

“I’m a big fan of games that happen quickly, means you can either turn around your bad form or stick with it longer. But I imagine there are bowlers who would have preferred a little bit more of a break because of the loads they have to go under.”

The 25-year-old stressed on the need to give rest to players between a packed schedule.

“You want guys to be relaxed and healthy going into a series. There is so much juggling now of international cricket and leagues, domestic cricket, so they guys will come in tired at times and they do need rest.

“So you have to make sure you are able to fill in those places. It is hectic and is their jobs but they do need a physical an mental break, it’s a very intense lifestyle.”

