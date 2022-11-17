Cricket

India vs New Zealand T20I series: Live streaming info, squads, match time, when and where to watch

NZ vs IND live streaming details, T20I series: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and squads for the India vs New Zealand T20Is.

Team Sportstar
17 November, 2022 13:05 IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India captain Hardik Pandya (R) pose with the T20 trophy two days out from the first T20 match in Wellington.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India captain Hardik Pandya (R) pose with the T20 trophy two days out from the first T20 match in Wellington. | Photo Credit: AFP

India faces New Zealand in a three-match T20I series on the back of the teams’ exit in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

India will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20Is which will also be followed by an ODI leg of three matches.

India vs New Zealand T20Is live streaming info

When will India vs New Zealand T20I series be played?

The India vs New Zealand T20I matches will be played between November 18 and November 22.

What time will India vs New Zealand T20I series start? 

The India vs New Zealand T20I matches will start at 12:00 PM IST. 

What time does the toss for India vs New Zealand T20I series take place?

The toss of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will take place at 11:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand T20I series be played? 

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will be played at three venues: Wellington, Mount Maunganui and Napier.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand T20I series?

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will be telecast on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

When and where to watch New Zealand vs India T20I series online?

Amazon Prime will live stream the New Zealand vs India T20I series.

SCHEDULE FOR INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND T20I series

  • ⦿ 1st T20I: November 18, Wellington
  • ⦿ 2nd T20I: November 20, Mount Maunganui
  • ⦿ 3rd T20I: November 22, Napier
SQUADS
India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

