India vs New Zealand T20I series: Live streaming info, squads, match time, when and where to watch

India faces New Zealand in a three-match T20I series on the back of the teams’ exit in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

India will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20Is which will also be followed by an ODI leg of three matches.

India vs New Zealand T20Is live streaming info

When will India vs New Zealand T20I series be played?

The India vs New Zealand T20I matches will be played between November 18 and November 22.

What time will India vs New Zealand T20I series start?

The India vs New Zealand T20I matches will start at 12:00 PM IST.

What time does the toss for India vs New Zealand T20I series take place?

The toss of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will take place at 11:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand T20I series be played?

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will be played at three venues: Wellington, Mount Maunganui and Napier.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand T20I series?

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will be telecast on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

When and where to watch New Zealand vs India T20I series online?

Amazon Prime will live stream the New Zealand vs India T20I series.

SCHEDULE FOR INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND T20I series

2nd T20I: November 20, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I: November 22, Napier