Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made easy work of Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in her first Paris Olympic women’s singles Group M match on Sunday.
The 10th seeded Indian defeated Fathimath Nabaaha 21-9, 21-6 in just 29 minutes in her opening match at the Olympics.
Sindhu will next face Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in her second group match on July 29.
The Indian, who trains under Prakash Padukone, said, “I feel everyday is a learning, Prakash is a legend. He gives his perspective and am thankful that he is my mentor and telling me on court.”
“Every match is important, I will play Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. I have to be prepared and give my best. For me it’s one match at a time,” said the former World No 1.
