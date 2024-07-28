MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath

PV Sindhu defeated Fathimath Nabaaha 21-9, 21-6 in just 29 minutes in her opening match at the Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 13:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s PV Sindhu in action.
India’s PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made easy work of Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in her first Paris Olympic women’s singles Group M match on Sunday.

The 10th seeded Indian defeated Fathimath Nabaaha 21-9, 21-6 in just 29 minutes in her opening match at the Olympics.

Sindhu will next face Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in her second group match on July 29.

RELATED | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian, who trains under Prakash Padukone, said, “I feel everyday is a learning, Prakash is a legend. He gives his perspective and am thankful that he is my mentor and telling me on court.”

“Every match is important, I will play Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. I have to be prepared and give my best. For me it’s one match at a time,” said the former World No 1.

Related Topics

Badminton /

P V Sindhu /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Elavenil, Ramita in qualification places in 10m air rifle; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Balraj Panwar advances to QF in rowing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m air pistol final at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Power-hitting vs shrewd bowling in focus in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Balraj Panwar - the Indian rower who qualified for Men’s Single Sculls quarterfinals at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon-Swimming training session cancelled after rain lifts pollution levels in Seine
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar qualifies for men’s single sculls quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Elavenil, Ramita in qualification places in 10m air rifle; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Balraj Panwar advances to QF in rowing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m air pistol final at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Power-hitting vs shrewd bowling in focus in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment