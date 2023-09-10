As was feared, rain made an appearance during India vs Pakistan for a second time in this Asia Cup 2023 with the Super 4 contest in Colombo being stopped due to rain.
India was 147 for the loss of two in the 25th over when play was interrupted.
If play is not possible today, then India will resume the contest at the same score on the reserve day. However, the match officials will make all possible efforts to complete the match on the original match day.
These include:
- Reducing the number of overs to get a result. A minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled in each innings to constitute a result.
- The hours of play can be extended by 90 minutes on match day
- If the match cannot be completed on Sunday, the teams will attempt to finish it on Monday, continuing from where they left off
If Pakistan has to reply with the bat at the current stage of the match, it will face a target of 182 runs in 20 overs.
Earlier in the tournament, India and Pakistan’s clash at the Pallekele Stadium was washed out due to inclement weather. India batted in the first innings but play was not possible for Pakistan’s reply.
As a result, an additional reserve day was added to the schedule to increase the chances of the two sides getting to a result in the Super 4.
