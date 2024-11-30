India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI live score, Day 1: Covers back on the pitch; Play likely to be called off

- November 30, 2024 12:39Covers coming back on
The rains had stopped for a moment as the covers had gone. After the inspection however, it looks to be bad news for both teams as the covers come on. It has started raining again!
- November 30, 2024 12:16Next inspection at 12:30 pm
It is still drizzling in Canberra as the teams remains indoors before the two-day game. The next inspection in 15 minutes will determine the next course of action.
- November 30, 2024 10:19Next inspection update
There will be another update from the ground at 10:45am IST. The covers still on the square as the drizzle refuses to relent.
- November 30, 2024 09:58India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI - Match Preview
Focus on Rohit and Gill as India takes on Australia Prime Minister’s XI in warm-up clash before Adelaide Test
Leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at 1-0 following the 295-run victory at Perth, India is on the ascendant, and this game should help the unit to offer a match-feel to all its members.
- November 30, 2024 09:45A selection headache for the Indian team ahead of Adelaide Test
- November 30, 2024 09:30Still raining in Canberra
There is a steady drizzle in Canberra at the moment and a start of play any time soon looks unlikely.
- November 30, 2024 09:18Toss delayed
Incessant rain in Canberra has led to a delay in start.
The umpires will have an inspection at 9:15am IST.
- November 30, 2024 09:02Squads
Prime Minister’s XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.
Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.
- November 30, 2024 09:00Welcome to the pink ball practice match
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Canberra where the Indians will play a two-day practice match against Australia Prime Minister’s XI in preparation for the Adelaide Test, starting from January 6.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: PAK loses second wicket as Ayush Mhatre removes Haroon
- India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI live score, Day 1: Covers back on the pitch; Play likely to be called off
- NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: England dominates New Zealand through all-round show, remain on verge of victory
- Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25: Broadcast details, schedule, streaming info
- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, Bundesliga 2024-25: When, where to watch Der Klassiker
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE