India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI live score, Day 1: Covers back on the pitch; Play likely to be called off

IND vs PM XI Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the practice match between India and Prime Minister’s XI being played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 12:47 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma during the fourth day of the Perth Test.
India’s Rohit Sharma during the fourth day of the Perth Test. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

India’s Rohit Sharma during the fourth day of the Perth Test. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Prime Minister’s XI practice match being played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

  • November 30, 2024 12:39
    Covers coming back on

    The rains had stopped for a moment as the covers had gone. After the inspection however, it looks to be bad news for both teams as the covers come on. It has started raining again!

  • November 30, 2024 12:16
    Next inspection at 12:30 pm

    It is still drizzling in Canberra as the teams remains indoors before the two-day game. The next inspection in 15 minutes will determine the next course of action.

  • November 30, 2024 10:19
    Next inspection update

    There will be another update from the ground at 10:45am IST. The covers still on the square as the drizzle refuses to relent.

  • November 30, 2024 09:58
    India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI - Match Preview

    Focus on Rohit and Gill as India takes on Australia Prime Minister’s XI in warm-up clash before Adelaide Test

    Leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at 1-0 following the 295-run victory at Perth, India is on the ascendant, and this game should help the unit to offer a match-feel to all its members.

  • November 30, 2024 09:45
    A selection headache for the Indian team ahead of Adelaide Test

    Australia vs India: Team selection a ‘sweet-headache’, says Abhishek Nayar after Rohit, Gill return

    With Rohit Sharma back and Shubman Gill showing recovery from his left thumb injury, there are questions centred around India’s team selection for the forthcoming Tests against Austrtalia.

  • November 30, 2024 09:30
    Still raining in Canberra

    There is a steady drizzle in Canberra at the moment and a start of play any time soon looks unlikely.

  • November 30, 2024 09:24
    JUST IN

    AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad

    The 33-year-old will be sidelined with a low grade side injury and Cricket Australia including Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett as his potential replacements.

  • November 30, 2024 09:18
    Toss delayed

    Incessant rain in Canberra has led to a delay in start. 

    The umpires will have an inspection at 9:15am IST.

  • November 30, 2024 09:02
    Squads

    Prime Minister’s XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.

    Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

  • November 30, 2024 09:00
    Welcome to the pink ball practice match

    The Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Canberra where the Indians will play a two-day practice match against Australia Prime Minister’s XI in preparation for the Adelaide Test, starting from January 6.

