 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal coach Bruzon says clean sheets important but prioritises chance creation after win against NorthEast

Despite the win, East Bengal stays bottom of the table with five points from eight outings, but Bruzon and his men will hope the win against NorthEast is a sign of better things to come.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 09:13 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Oscar Bruzon Head Coach of East Bengal FC during match 56 between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on November 29, 2024..
Oscar Bruzon Head Coach of East Bengal FC during match 56 between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on November 29, 2024.. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL
infoIcon

Oscar Bruzon Head Coach of East Bengal FC during match 56 between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on November 29, 2024.. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL

It took eight games and a change in manager for East Bengal to register its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, but when it came, the prolonged wait made the victory all the sweeter for the players and the fans.

At the touchlines was one man who was a happy figure and had promised a renewed East Bengal side. Oscar Bruzon lived up to his promise and delivered.

It was always going to be a challenge for East Bengal, considering NorthEast United FC was unbeaten in its last five matches before their clash. However, a performance of grit and determination saw the Red and Gold Brigade clinch their first three points of the season with a 1-0 win.

“I just need to praise the players because they are understanding the idea very well. They are being compact and adjusting well to all moments of the game. If you see a team like NorthEast United FC that creates a big number of chances and scores a big number of goals, today they were totally neutralised,” Bruzon told the media during the post-match press conference.

“Apart from this crossbar attempt (from Ajaraie), and they had a shot from outside the first half, I don’t remember any open chances from them,” Bruzon stated during the post-match press conference,” the Spaniard added.

ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan seeks to return to top as Chennaiyin FC eyes turnaround

Not only had East Bengal clinched its first points of the season, but it also kept a clean sheet against NorthEast, the first team to do so against the Highlanders this season.

Appreciating his team’s tenacity to defend as a unit, Bruzon said, “It’s important to keep clean sheets. But yesterday, we were talking about it being an open game, and if the rival scores a goal, you just need to score two. It’s very important (keeping clean sheets), but it’s not the most important in football. The most important is creating more chances and capitalising on them.” he explained.

Despite the win, East Bengal stays bottom of the table with five points from eight outings, but Bruzon and his men will hope the win against NorthEast is a sign of better things to come.

The Red and Gold Brigade’s next match in the ISL is an away fixture against Chennaiyin FC on December 7.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

ISL 2024-25 /

NorthEast United FC /

Oscar Bruzon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan off to cautious start; Vaibhav Suryavanshi named in India playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Arrival of Apuia to Mohun Bagan helped me play in my natural position, says Anirudh Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score, Day 1: Match delayed due to rain; Play likely to be called off
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Mitchell Johnson advocates replacement of Labuschagne for pink-ball Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal coach Bruzon says clean sheets important but prioritises chance creation after win against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Arrival of Apuia to Mohun Bagan helped me play in my natural position, says Anirudh Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal coach Bruzon says clean sheets important but prioritises chance creation after win against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MBSG v CFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2024-25 wrap: First win for Aizawl FC as Gokulam Kerala rains on Real Kashmir’s parade
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan seeks to return to top as Chennaiyin FC eyes turnaround
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan off to cautious start; Vaibhav Suryavanshi named in India playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Arrival of Apuia to Mohun Bagan helped me play in my natural position, says Anirudh Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score, Day 1: Match delayed due to rain; Play likely to be called off
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Mitchell Johnson advocates replacement of Labuschagne for pink-ball Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal coach Bruzon says clean sheets important but prioritises chance creation after win against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment