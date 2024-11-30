ISL 2024-25: Arrival of Apuia at Mohun Bagan helped me play in my natural position, says Anirudh Thapa

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Anirudh Thapa said that the arrival of Lalengmawia Apuia Ralte has helped him return to his natural position at the Indian Super League (ISL) club this season.

Apuia, who helped Mumbai win the League in 2023 and the ISL Cup this year, joined Mohun Bagan this season for a fee of INR 1.6 crore. Playing as a conventional No. 6, he has allowed Thapa to play slightly up the pitch.

“I think he’s a really good player. We have seen him this season and what quality he brings to the team. He’s helping the team really well and it’s good for me also because I can play in my natural position. I can give my best,” Thapa told reporters in a press conference on Friday.

Thapa was the longest-serving player of Chennaiyin FC, playing there for seven seasons, and its captain when decided to move to the Kolkata-based outfit last year for a fee of INR 3 crore.

The India international, who played as a No. 8 (central midfielder) and a No. 10 (attacking midfielder) for most of his time for the Marina Machans, shifted to a No. 6 role (defensive midfielder) under Juan Ferrando, the then-head coach of Mohun Bagan.

He played 13 matches under the Spaniard but looked uneasy, finding some form when Antonio Lopez Habas – Ferrando’s successor – fielded him in a more offensive role.

Under new coach Jose Molina this season, he has started in all games but one as a central midfielder, with the only exception being the contest against NorthEast United. But Thapa maintained that he was ready to help the squad in whatever position the coach wanted, including that of a defensive midfielder.

“I think that there’s healthy competition amongst us because we have pretty good players. Abhishek (Suryavanshi) is there. (Deepak) Tangri, Glan (Martins) bhai, we all are fighting for two spots (in the midfield),” Thapa added.

The 26-year-old ruled out of India’s last international match against Malaysia, after suffering an injury in his left leg against Odisha FC. However, he showed positive signs of recovery, coming off the bench in Mohun Bagan’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC.

“I think I’m getting better. I don’t know whether I’m 100% or not because it’s (injuries and recovery) part of a sportsman’s life,” Thapa said before a clash against his former side, Chennaiyin FC, on Saturday.

“The small niggles and pains are there. So, yes, my injury is getting better. I’m feeling good. And yes, I’m ready for tomorrow’s game.”