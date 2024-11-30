 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MBSG v CFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups

Here’s everything you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jamie Maclaren after scoring.
FILE PHOTO: Jamie Maclaren after scoring. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Maclaren after scoring. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be aiming to continue its winning run at home when it meets Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Riding on the back of a confident 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in its previous outing at home barely a week ago, Mohun Bagan will be looking to secure three points and try to usurp the top spot in the current league standings, which now belongs to Bengaluru FC.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC has managed a chequered record so far but picked up all its three wins as a visitor. This factor will be keeping the away side, which is currently in the seventh spot with 12 points from three wins and as many draws and loses, upbeat as they look to return to winning ways after a forgettable outing at Kerala Blasters (0-3) in the previous match.

READ FULL PREVIEW

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Mohun Bagan: Kaith (GK), Biswas, Aldred, Rodriguez, Bose, Thapa, Tangri, Manvir, Liston, Petratos, Maclaren

Chennaiyin FC: Nawaz (GK), Renthlei, Yumnam, Edwards, Desai, Elsinho, Farukh, Vincy, Brambilla, Yadwad, Gil

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match kick off?
The Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will kick off at 7:30 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on November 30, Saturday.
Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE?
The Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the  Sports18 Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the  JioCinema app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Chennaiyin FC /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: England trails by 29 runs as centurion Brook hopes to restore parity against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MBSG v CFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Brook hundred propels England to 319/5 at Stumps; Trails by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MBSG v CFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2024-25 wrap: First win for Aizawl FC as Gokulam Kerala rains on Real Kashmir’s parade
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan seeks to return to top as Chennaiyin FC eyes turnaround
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2024-25: Underperforming Mumbai City FC aims for much-needed win against Hyderabad FC
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal beats NorthEast United FC 1-0 to clinch first win of season
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: England trails by 29 runs as centurion Brook hopes to restore parity against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MBSG v CFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Brook hundred propels England to 319/5 at Stumps; Trails by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment