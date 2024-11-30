Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MBSG v CFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups

PREVIEW
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be aiming to continue its winning run at home when it meets Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.
Riding on the back of a confident 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in its previous outing at home barely a week ago, Mohun Bagan will be looking to secure three points and try to usurp the top spot in the current league standings, which now belongs to Bengaluru FC.
On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC has managed a chequered record so far but picked up all its three wins as a visitor. This factor will be keeping the away side, which is currently in the seventh spot with 12 points from three wins and as many draws and loses, upbeat as they look to return to winning ways after a forgettable outing at Kerala Blasters (0-3) in the previous match.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Mohun Bagan: Kaith (GK), Biswas, Aldred, Rodriguez, Bose, Thapa, Tangri, Manvir, Liston, Petratos, Maclaren
Chennaiyin FC: Nawaz (GK), Renthlei, Yumnam, Edwards, Desai, Elsinho, Farukh, Vincy, Brambilla, Yadwad, Gil
LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO
When will the Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match kick off?
Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE?
