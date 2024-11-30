 />
India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: PAK loses second wicket as Ayush Mhatre removes Haroon

IND vs PAK: Get the live score, updates and highlights from the India vs Pakistan Under19 Asia Cup 2024 match, being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 12:48 IST

Team Sportstar
India and Pakistan are facing off in the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday in Dubai.
India and Pakistan are facing off in the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday in Dubai.
lightbox-info

India and Pakistan are facing off in the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday in Dubai.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 match, being held in Dubai.

  • November 30, 2024 12:45
    C
    33rd over

    OUT! Ayush gets his second wicket as Haroon gets a top edge on the sweep. Haroon Arshad c Yudhajit Guha b Ayush Mhatre 3 (6).

  • November 30, 2024 12:37
    4
    PAK 170/1 in 32 overs

    Samarth continues. FOUR! Shahzaib finds the boundary yet again and moves to 88 off 91 balls. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:33
    C
    PAK 162/1 in 31 overs

    Ayush with the ball again. OUT! Finally a wicket for India as Usman sweeps this straight to the fielder at deep square-leg. Usman Khan c Nikhil b Ayush 60 (94).

    Haroon Arshad is the next batter in. Haroon opens his account with a paddle sweep and collects a couple of runs. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:28
    4
    PAK 158/0 in 30 overs

    Samarth comes back with the ball. FOUR! Usman steps down the pitch and pummels this length delivery down the ground for a boundary. Short and pulled away to fine-leg by Usman for one more. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:24
    PAK 149/0 in 29 overs

    Chormale into the attack, bowling his seventh over. There was a mix-up here between the batters and a direct-hit at the bowler’s end could have been trouble but Chormale misses. Usman goes for the reverse-sweep but finds the point fielder. Swept to short fine-leg next ball by Usman for a single. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:17
    50
    PAK 145/0 in 28 overs

    Enaan is back into the attack after going for 15 runs in his first over. FOUR! Full toss and put away by Usman to boundary behind square-leg. A couple more for Usman at square-leg and that’s 50 for him off 83 balls. An interruption in play as Hardik Raj seemed to suffer from cramps but he is okay to continue after the physio has a look at him. 

    SIX! Too full, in the slot and Shahzaib slog sweeps this over wide long-on for another maximum. SIX! Back-to-back sixes and Shahzaib sends the ball sailing over wide long-on again with a slog sweep. Enaan concedes 34 runs in two overs. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:13
    4
    PAK 126/0 in 27 overs

    Chormale is back. Usman sweeps the first ball of the over for a single. A wide down leg-side from the off-spinner. FOUR! Sliding down leg-side and Shahzaib gets enough bat on it to find the boundary. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:09
    4
    PAK 116/0 in 26 overs

    FOUR! Outside edge and Usman finds the boundary as Ayush continues with the ball. A couple of wides down leg-side by the off-spinner. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:06
    IND 109/0 in 25 overs

    Hardik will continue. Just three runs from the over as Pakistan continues to pile on the pressure on India. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:04
    4
    PAK 105/0 in 24 overs

    FOUR! Ayush continues. A bit of room outside off-stump and Shahzaib cuts the ball late behind point to find the boundary. 

  • November 30, 2024 12:00
    PAK 100/0 in 23 overs

    Hardik will bowl his fourth over. A wide down leg-side from the left-arm spinner. FOUR! Shahzaib goes for a slog sweep, fetches the ball from wide outside off-stump and finds the midwicket boundary. A couple more for Shahzaib on the off-side as Hardik goes short and wide. A single to end the over and 100 runs up for Pakistan in 23 overs. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:58
    PAK 91/0 in 22 overs

    Ayush Mhatre comes into the attack to bowl his off-spin. Shahzaib brings up his 50 off 67 balls with a single but just two runs come from the over. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:54
    PAK 89/0 in 21 overs

    Hardik into his third over. Usman goes for a scoop but only gets a single. Just a couple of runs from the over. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:50
    PAK 87/0 in 20 overs

    Guha again, into his fifth over. Inside edge, Shahzaib almost chops on, and he steals a single. One more for Usman with a punch on the off-side. Driven square of the wicket by Shahzaib for one more to end the over. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:46
    6
    PAK 83/0 in 19 overs

    Done with the drinks break. Hardik will continue. SIX! Shahzaib steps out and goes big over his favourite region - deep midwicket - and that’s another maximum. There is a loud lbw appeal against Shahzaib but not given. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:39
    PAK 76/0 in 18 overs

    Guha comes back into the attack. He keeps the ball on the stumps even as there is little to no movement off the pitch anymore. He beats the batter outside off-stump to end the over and just a couple of runs from it. Time for a drinks break! 

  • November 30, 2024 11:36
    PAK 74/0 in 17 overs

    Hardik Raj, the left-arm spinner, into the attack. In the slot and driven by Shahzaib to long-on for a single. Just two runs from the over as Hardik stems the flow of runs. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:33
    4
    PAK 72/0 in 16 overs

    Chormale again. FOUR! Reverse-sweep by Usman and the left-hander finds the third-man boundary. The runs are flowing with ease for Pakistan now. Punched through point for a single to end the over and six runs from it. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:30
    6
    PAK 66/0 in 15 overs

    Mohamed Enaan into the attack with his leg-spin. SIX! A long hop and pulled away over deep midwicket by Shahzaib for a maximum. Short again and pulled to long-on by Usman for a single. SIX! Short again and pulled away again over cow corner by Shahzaib for another maximum. A very expensive over with 15 runs coming off it. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:26
    4
    PAK 51/0 in 14 overs

    Chormale into his fourth over. FOUR! Cut away through point by Shahzaib and a boundary for Pakistan after 30 deliveries. That’s 50 up for Pakistan in 13.4 overs. An inside edge onto the pads to end the over. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:24
    PAK 44/0 in 13 overs

    Nikhil again with the ball. Pakistan’s openers seem content with the odd single at the moment. With the sun beating down, there is not much movement in the air and off the pitch anymore. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:24
    PAK 41/0 in 12 overs

    Another tight over from the off-spinner Chormale as only four singles come from the over. India putting on the squeeze. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:16
    PAK 36/0 in 11 overs

    Nikhil continues. A wide and a single from the over as the Indian bowlers continue to keep the pressure.

  • November 30, 2024 11:12
    PAK 34/0 in 10 overs

    Chormale again. Another maiden over and Pakistan ends the PowerPlay with just 34 runs on the board. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:07
    4
    PAK 34/0 in 9 overs

    Nikhil Kumar, the right-arm medium-pacer, into the attack. FOUR! Darted into the pads and Usman flicks it away with ease to the fine-leg boundary. Two wides and a boundary from Nikhil’s first over. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:04
    PAK 26/0 in 8 overs

    Kiran Chormale into the attack, introducing spin. The off-spinner beats Shahzaib outside off-tump first ball. Just two runs from the over and some excellent fielding at point by the Indian skipper. 

  • November 30, 2024 11:03
    PAK 24/0 in 7 overs

    Rock solid defence from Usman and it’s another maiden over by Samarth. Pakistan still taking the route of caution. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:55
    6
    PAK 24/0 in 6 overs

    Yudhajit Guha continues from the other end. SIX! Finally some intent from Pakistan. Shahzaib goes aerial and clears the long-on boundary with a huge maximum. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:49
    PAK 14/0 in 5 overs

    Samarth will continue. He starts the over with two consecutive wides, one down leg-side and the other outside off-stump. Samarth finds his line and length later in the over and some streaky runs for Pakistan, including a single off an inside edge. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:46
    4
    PAK 10/0 in 4 overs

    FOUR! Guha strays on the pads and whipped away to the fine-leg boundary by Usman. Shahzaib is off the mark finally after 11 balls as he guides this to deep point. Excellent fielding in the deep to save a boundary and keep it down to a couple of runs. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:41
    PAK 3/0 in 3 overs

    Samarth again. Continues to come around the wicket. Driven through cover by Usman in the gap for a single and first runs for Pakistan off the bat. Samarth comes over the wicket after three balls and manages to keep it closer in line of the stumps. Just one run from the over. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:38
    PAK 2/0 in 2 overs

    Yudhajit Guha, another right-arm pacer, from the other end. He comes over the wicket to left-hander Shahzaib. Starts off with three dot balls as he angles the ball away from Shahzaib. Maiden over from Guha as he keeps it full to make full use of the shine of the ball. Pakistan off to a very cautious start. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:30
    PAK 2/0 in 1 over

    Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan will open the innings for Pakistan. Samarth Nagraj, the right-arm medium-pacer, has the ball. 

    Starts off with a bouncer and Samarth also slips in his follow-through but is okay to continue. This is wide outside off-stump and goes away further with the swing. Swinging away again outside off-stump and this is called a wide. Pakistan opens its account. Beaten! Angles into the left-hander and moves away touch to beat the bat and just miss the off-stump. Usman was clueless about that one. This is going down leg-side and called wide, the second one of this over. Good length outside off-stump and left alone by the batter. Still no runs off the bat. Prodigious swing outside off-stump again and it beats Usman’s drive. Length outside off again and left alone again. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:29
    Vaibhav Suryavanshi in India’s playing XI

    The 13-year-old IPL crorepati, bought by Rajasthan Royals in the recent Indian Premier Leage auction, has been included in India’s playing XI for this big game. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:22
    Pitch report

    There is an even cover of grass and the pitch will have good bounce. The track should be good for both pacers and spinners. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:20
    Toss update

    Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bat. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:11
    Toss soon

    The toss is set to take place at 10:15 AM IST. Stay tuned for the latest updates. 

  • November 30, 2024 10:03
    The 13-year-old IPL crorepati could be in action today!

    Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, IPL’s youngest crorepati - signed by Rajasthan Royals

    Thirteen-year-old Bihar prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was signed by RR for Rs. 1.10 crore in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Monday. 

  • November 30, 2024 09:51
    When and where to watch IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

    IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming info, U19 Asia Cup 2024: Date, time, venue, where to watch India v Pakistan Under-19 match

    IND U19 vs PAK U19: Here is all you need to know about the India vs Pakistan encounter at the U19 Asia Cup 2024 being held in the UAE.

  • November 30, 2024 09:42
    SQUADS

    India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

    Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.

