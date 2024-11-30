India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: PAK loses second wicket as Ayush Mhatre removes Haroon

- November 30, 2024 12:45C33rd over
OUT! Ayush gets his second wicket as Haroon gets a top edge on the sweep. Haroon Arshad c Yudhajit Guha b Ayush Mhatre 3 (6).
- November 30, 2024 12:374PAK 170/1 in 32 overs
Samarth continues. FOUR! Shahzaib finds the boundary yet again and moves to 88 off 91 balls.
- November 30, 2024 12:33CPAK 162/1 in 31 overs
Ayush with the ball again. OUT! Finally a wicket for India as Usman sweeps this straight to the fielder at deep square-leg. Usman Khan c Nikhil b Ayush 60 (94).
Haroon Arshad is the next batter in. Haroon opens his account with a paddle sweep and collects a couple of runs.
- November 30, 2024 12:284PAK 158/0 in 30 overs
Samarth comes back with the ball. FOUR! Usman steps down the pitch and pummels this length delivery down the ground for a boundary. Short and pulled away to fine-leg by Usman for one more.
- November 30, 2024 12:24PAK 149/0 in 29 overs
Chormale into the attack, bowling his seventh over. There was a mix-up here between the batters and a direct-hit at the bowler’s end could have been trouble but Chormale misses. Usman goes for the reverse-sweep but finds the point fielder. Swept to short fine-leg next ball by Usman for a single.
- November 30, 2024 12:1750PAK 145/0 in 28 overs
Enaan is back into the attack after going for 15 runs in his first over. FOUR! Full toss and put away by Usman to boundary behind square-leg. A couple more for Usman at square-leg and that’s 50 for him off 83 balls. An interruption in play as Hardik Raj seemed to suffer from cramps but he is okay to continue after the physio has a look at him.
SIX! Too full, in the slot and Shahzaib slog sweeps this over wide long-on for another maximum. SIX! Back-to-back sixes and Shahzaib sends the ball sailing over wide long-on again with a slog sweep. Enaan concedes 34 runs in two overs.
- November 30, 2024 12:134PAK 126/0 in 27 overs
Chormale is back. Usman sweeps the first ball of the over for a single. A wide down leg-side from the off-spinner. FOUR! Sliding down leg-side and Shahzaib gets enough bat on it to find the boundary.
- November 30, 2024 12:094PAK 116/0 in 26 overs
FOUR! Outside edge and Usman finds the boundary as Ayush continues with the ball. A couple of wides down leg-side by the off-spinner.
- November 30, 2024 12:06IND 109/0 in 25 overs
Hardik will continue. Just three runs from the over as Pakistan continues to pile on the pressure on India.
- November 30, 2024 12:044PAK 105/0 in 24 overs
FOUR! Ayush continues. A bit of room outside off-stump and Shahzaib cuts the ball late behind point to find the boundary.
- November 30, 2024 12:00PAK 100/0 in 23 overs
Hardik will bowl his fourth over. A wide down leg-side from the left-arm spinner. FOUR! Shahzaib goes for a slog sweep, fetches the ball from wide outside off-stump and finds the midwicket boundary. A couple more for Shahzaib on the off-side as Hardik goes short and wide. A single to end the over and 100 runs up for Pakistan in 23 overs.
- November 30, 2024 11:58PAK 91/0 in 22 overs
Ayush Mhatre comes into the attack to bowl his off-spin. Shahzaib brings up his 50 off 67 balls with a single but just two runs come from the over.
- November 30, 2024 11:54PAK 89/0 in 21 overs
Hardik into his third over. Usman goes for a scoop but only gets a single. Just a couple of runs from the over.
- November 30, 2024 11:50PAK 87/0 in 20 overs
Guha again, into his fifth over. Inside edge, Shahzaib almost chops on, and he steals a single. One more for Usman with a punch on the off-side. Driven square of the wicket by Shahzaib for one more to end the over.
- November 30, 2024 11:466PAK 83/0 in 19 overs
Done with the drinks break. Hardik will continue. SIX! Shahzaib steps out and goes big over his favourite region - deep midwicket - and that’s another maximum. There is a loud lbw appeal against Shahzaib but not given.
- November 30, 2024 11:39PAK 76/0 in 18 overs
Guha comes back into the attack. He keeps the ball on the stumps even as there is little to no movement off the pitch anymore. He beats the batter outside off-stump to end the over and just a couple of runs from it. Time for a drinks break!
- November 30, 2024 11:36PAK 74/0 in 17 overs
Hardik Raj, the left-arm spinner, into the attack. In the slot and driven by Shahzaib to long-on for a single. Just two runs from the over as Hardik stems the flow of runs.
- November 30, 2024 11:334PAK 72/0 in 16 overs
Chormale again. FOUR! Reverse-sweep by Usman and the left-hander finds the third-man boundary. The runs are flowing with ease for Pakistan now. Punched through point for a single to end the over and six runs from it.
- November 30, 2024 11:306PAK 66/0 in 15 overs
Mohamed Enaan into the attack with his leg-spin. SIX! A long hop and pulled away over deep midwicket by Shahzaib for a maximum. Short again and pulled to long-on by Usman for a single. SIX! Short again and pulled away again over cow corner by Shahzaib for another maximum. A very expensive over with 15 runs coming off it.
- November 30, 2024 11:264PAK 51/0 in 14 overs
Chormale into his fourth over. FOUR! Cut away through point by Shahzaib and a boundary for Pakistan after 30 deliveries. That’s 50 up for Pakistan in 13.4 overs. An inside edge onto the pads to end the over.
- November 30, 2024 11:24PAK 44/0 in 13 overs
Nikhil again with the ball. Pakistan’s openers seem content with the odd single at the moment. With the sun beating down, there is not much movement in the air and off the pitch anymore.
- November 30, 2024 11:24PAK 41/0 in 12 overs
Another tight over from the off-spinner Chormale as only four singles come from the over. India putting on the squeeze.
- November 30, 2024 11:16PAK 36/0 in 11 overs
Nikhil continues. A wide and a single from the over as the Indian bowlers continue to keep the pressure.
- November 30, 2024 11:12PAK 34/0 in 10 overs
Chormale again. Another maiden over and Pakistan ends the PowerPlay with just 34 runs on the board.
- November 30, 2024 11:074PAK 34/0 in 9 overs
Nikhil Kumar, the right-arm medium-pacer, into the attack. FOUR! Darted into the pads and Usman flicks it away with ease to the fine-leg boundary. Two wides and a boundary from Nikhil’s first over.
- November 30, 2024 11:04PAK 26/0 in 8 overs
Kiran Chormale into the attack, introducing spin. The off-spinner beats Shahzaib outside off-tump first ball. Just two runs from the over and some excellent fielding at point by the Indian skipper.
- November 30, 2024 11:03PAK 24/0 in 7 overs
Rock solid defence from Usman and it’s another maiden over by Samarth. Pakistan still taking the route of caution.
- November 30, 2024 10:556PAK 24/0 in 6 overs
Yudhajit Guha continues from the other end. SIX! Finally some intent from Pakistan. Shahzaib goes aerial and clears the long-on boundary with a huge maximum.
- November 30, 2024 10:49PAK 14/0 in 5 overs
Samarth will continue. He starts the over with two consecutive wides, one down leg-side and the other outside off-stump. Samarth finds his line and length later in the over and some streaky runs for Pakistan, including a single off an inside edge.
- November 30, 2024 10:464PAK 10/0 in 4 overs
FOUR! Guha strays on the pads and whipped away to the fine-leg boundary by Usman. Shahzaib is off the mark finally after 11 balls as he guides this to deep point. Excellent fielding in the deep to save a boundary and keep it down to a couple of runs.
- November 30, 2024 10:41PAK 3/0 in 3 overs
Samarth again. Continues to come around the wicket. Driven through cover by Usman in the gap for a single and first runs for Pakistan off the bat. Samarth comes over the wicket after three balls and manages to keep it closer in line of the stumps. Just one run from the over.
- November 30, 2024 10:38PAK 2/0 in 2 overs
Yudhajit Guha, another right-arm pacer, from the other end. He comes over the wicket to left-hander Shahzaib. Starts off with three dot balls as he angles the ball away from Shahzaib. Maiden over from Guha as he keeps it full to make full use of the shine of the ball. Pakistan off to a very cautious start.
- November 30, 2024 10:30PAK 2/0 in 1 over
Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan will open the innings for Pakistan. Samarth Nagraj, the right-arm medium-pacer, has the ball.
Starts off with a bouncer and Samarth also slips in his follow-through but is okay to continue. This is wide outside off-stump and goes away further with the swing. Swinging away again outside off-stump and this is called a wide. Pakistan opens its account. Beaten! Angles into the left-hander and moves away touch to beat the bat and just miss the off-stump. Usman was clueless about that one. This is going down leg-side and called wide, the second one of this over. Good length outside off-stump and left alone by the batter. Still no runs off the bat. Prodigious swing outside off-stump again and it beats Usman’s drive. Length outside off again and left alone again.
- November 30, 2024 10:29Vaibhav Suryavanshi in India’s playing XI
The 13-year-old IPL crorepati, bought by Rajasthan Royals in the recent Indian Premier Leage auction, has been included in India’s playing XI for this big game.
- November 30, 2024 10:22Pitch report
There is an even cover of grass and the pitch will have good bounce. The track should be good for both pacers and spinners.
- November 30, 2024 10:20Toss update
Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bat.
- November 30, 2024 10:11Toss soon
The toss is set to take place at 10:15 AM IST. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
- November 30, 2024 10:03The 13-year-old IPL crorepati could be in action today!
- November 30, 2024 09:51When and where to watch IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?
- November 30, 2024 09:42SQUADS
India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.
Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: PAK loses second wicket as Ayush Mhatre removes Haroon
- India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI live score, Day 1: Covers back on the pitch; Play likely to be called off
- NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: England dominates New Zealand through all-round show, remain on verge of victory
- Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25: Broadcast details, schedule, streaming info
- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, Bundesliga 2024-25: When, where to watch Der Klassiker
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE