Cricket Cricket IND vs WI: Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to squad for first ODI Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan were added to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Team Sportstar 05 February, 2022 19:51 IST FILE PHOTO: Ishan Kishan is set to open the Indian innings with skipper Rohit Sharma in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 05 February, 2022 19:51 IST Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee announced on Saturday. Squad for first ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :