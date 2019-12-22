Cricket Cricket India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma ends 2019 with a world record With his ninth run in the 3rd ODI vs West Indies on Sunday, Rohit Sharma beat Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for the most runs scored as an opener in a calendar year. PTI 22 December, 2019 20:17 IST Rohit Sharma ended 2019 on a high. - BCCI PTI 22 December, 2019 20:17 IST India’s Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.Coming into the third and final ODI against the West Indies here, Rohit was nine short of the former Sri Lankan southpaw, who tallied 2387 runs in 1997.When the Mumbaikar got out for a run-a-ball 63 at the Barabati Stadium, Rohit aggregated 2442 runs. He has scored 10 hundreds across formats and as many half centuries in the year, averaging 53.08 in 47 innings.Rohit went past the former Sri Lanka captain’s record when he took a single off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery.Among the other notable openers, who had good seasons are Virender Sehwag (2355 runs) in 2008 and Matthew Hayden (2349 runs) in 2003.He is also at the top spot in the calendar run-scoring charts in ODIs with 1490. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.