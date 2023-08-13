IND vs WI 5th T20I, HIGHLIGHTS : West Indies beats India by eight wickets, clinches series 3-2

Key Updates
- August 14, 2023 00:39Match report: King helps West Indies clinch T20 series vs India
- August 14, 2023 00:2918th over
Yashasvi Jaiswal now gets to bowl. India giving part-timers a chance to roll over their arms knowing the game is well past them. And Shai Hope finishes things off with a SIX! Clinches series 3-2.
- August 14, 2023 00:26WI 160/2 in 17 overs
Tilak continues. Full toss, King hits back to him but Tilak drops an easy chance. Follows it up with a four and a six!
- August 14, 2023 00:19WI 148/2
Chahal continues. King has looked in absolute ease throughout the innings. Using his feet well. Playing his shots. Follows it up with another slog sweep that goes for a SIX.
Complaints from India forces umpires to change balls.
Change balls but no change of fortunes for India as King clears his leg to hit the ball straight over the long-on for a SIX. Finishes the over with another slog sweep for a six.
- August 14, 2023 00:16WI 132/2 in 15 overs
Axar Patel introduced for the first time today. Hope hits him for four!
- August 14, 2023 00:09WI 124/2
Tilak Varma to bowl his first ever international over. Is Pooran stumped? Indians are excited. Third umpire called. Not out. Foot is down. However, on the next ball, Pooran tries to reverse, gets an edge, and gets caught at slips. Umpire’s check it to confirm and Pooran departs. What a start to his bowling! Big break for India as well.
Shai Hope comes to the crease. A successful over for India there.
- August 13, 2023 23:26WI 119/1 in 13 overs
Chahal continues. King comes down the track and hits an inside out for a SIX over covers. That’s his fifty as well. A brilliant innings.
Here comes the rain with lightning and the players are off the field again. Play has been stopped as precautionary measure due to lightning in the area.
Covers are still on.
No update so far. Covers are still on.
Groundsmen are out in the middle. Looks like the protocols have been lifted and we might see the play resume soon.
Covers are off. Players are waiting at the boundary rope. Indian players are in huddle.
Here we go. Chahal will continue his over. Three balls remaining. Two runs in the remaining two deliveries.
- August 13, 2023 23:21WI 109/1
Kuldeep Yadav for his final over. A very nice spell by him. Has been the best bowler for India this series. Unlucky not to get a wicket today.
- August 13, 2023 23:15WI 107/1
Chahal comes back into the attack. Pooran slog sweeps him over square leg for a SIX. Another good over for the hosts.
- August 13, 2023 23:07WI 96/1 in 10 overs
Mukesh Kumar is introduced rather early today. King charges down the track, hits it towards covers, but the lands safe off the fielder. King charges again and smacks the ball for four towards covers.
- August 13, 2023 23:03WI 86/1 in 9 overs
Kuldeep continues. He has bowled well. Only bowler who seems to be able to control the two batters.
- August 13, 2023 22:57WI 81/1
Chahal continues. Hardik Pandya says I’ll bowl and Chahal gets his cap back from the umpire. Width on offer and King cuts it for four towards point. 10 runs from the over.
- August 13, 2023 22:54WI 71/1 in 7 overs
Kuldeep to Pooran, reverse sweep for four on the first ball. Good over otherwise by Kuldeep.
- August 13, 2023 22:48West Indies 61/1 in 6 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal into attack and King welcomes him with a huge SIX over midwicket. Short ball, and King punches it past covers for four. A great powerplay for West Indies comes to an end.
- August 13, 2023 22:42WI 47/1
Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack. Kuldeep to Pooran, and he tries to sweep but gets beaten. Umpires gives it OUT but Pooran reviews immediately. Ball hit the gloves and he survives. But a good over by Kuldeep.
- August 13, 2023 22:38WI 44/1 in 4 overs
Arshdeep continues. Length ball, wide of off stump and King hits it towards mid-wicket for four. Another wide ball and King places it over mid-off for a SIX.
Drizzle again but game continues. Another expensive over.
- August 13, 2023 22:31WI 31/1 in 3 overs
Pandya continues. Indian bowlers have tried to avoid bowling full to the batters and stick to wicket-to-wicket lines. Another short ball and almost gets Pooran who gets a top edge while trying to pull but the goes towards mid-off but falls short. Next ball, a touch full and Pooran smacks it for a SIX over mid-wicket. Similar ball, similar shot by Pooran, and another SIX to end the over.
- August 13, 2023 22:25WI 18/1 in 2 overs
Arshdeep Singh into the attack. Top edge and Arshdeep gets Mayers out, caught! Tried to play it towards leg but a edges it instead up in the air towards mid-on.
Nicholas Pooran walks in at number three. Arshdeep bowling back of the length and into the body to Pooran. A challenging line and length. But on the final ball, gives a bit of room to Pooran, who slogs it towards mid-wicket for a SIX to get off the mark.
- August 13, 2023 22:19The chase begins!
The players are out in the middle as we move to the final innings of this long tour. West Indies requires 166 runs to clinch the series.
Hardik Pandya with the new ball. Kyle Mayers hits his first ball over point for a SIX. Full ball, a hard swing, and gets the maximum result. Finishes the over with a four. Edge that goes past keeper. 11 runs off the first over.
- August 13, 2023 21:57India 165/9 in 20 overs
Holder for the final over. Five wides for India. Welcome runs and 150-up. Full toss and Axar sends the ball over long-off fielder for a SIX. Short ball, top edge, but falls short of the fielder. Axar runs two. Nicholas Pooran is not happy with the effort by the fielder.
Rain is back before the final two balls. The ground is quickly covered.
Rain stops and the covers are coming off.
Holder runs in for the fifth delivery, short ball, Axar tries to slash it but gets caught at short third. Nine down now. Mukesh Kumar for the last ball, slogs it, gets an edge, and it goes for four past the keeper!
West Indies needs 166 runs to clinch the series.
- August 13, 2023 21:51India 149/8 in 19 overs
Shepherd to Arshdeep, full and straight, and he times it well over the bowlers head and the ball clears the rope for a SIX! Next ball, Arshdeep tries a wild swing towards leg side and gets bowled. India loses seventh wicket.
Kuldeep Yadav at the crease. An appeal for LBW, umpire says not out. Windies review and three reds on ball tracking means a duck for Yadav.
Yuzvendra Chahal walks in.
- August 13, 2023 21:43India 141/6 in 18 overs
Holder with the ball. Full ball, just outside off, and Suryakumar hits it over covers for four. SKY tries to sweep it but gets beaten. Holder appeals for LBW but umpire says not out. Powell review after a brief discussion. No edge. Ball tracking says wickets is hitting and the decision is reversed. Suryakumar Yadav is OUT.
India loses sixth wicket and Arshdeep Singh has come out to bat.
- August 13, 2023 21:39India 133/5 in 17 overs
A full ball by Shepherd and Pandya powers it over long-off for a six. Pandya tries to slog again, this time towards long on but gets caught at the boundary. India loses fifth wicket.
Axar Patel at the crease now.
- August 13, 2023 21:19India 123/4 in 16 overs
Light drizzle again but game continues. Joseph is welcomed with an inside out SIX by Suryakumar, who also brings up his half-century. Pandya hasn’t been able to connect well.
Drizzle is getting heavier now and the umpires call the covers. Rain stops play.
It has stopped raining, the weather is clear, and the covers are coming off. A passing shower it seems.
A damp area on the pitch. Umpires are checking it. Dry soil being put there.
Two runs off the last ball of the over.
- August 13, 2023 21:14India 115/2 in 15 overs
Shepherd is back and Suryakumar hits him for a SIX on the first ball! A full toss and he places it over mid-wicket. Suryakumar has looked for a boundary on each ball this over. India shifting gears it seems.
- August 13, 2023 21:10India 102/4 in 14 overs
Roston Chase into his last over as well. Both the batters are dealing in singles now as 100 comes up for India. Another quiet over.
- August 13, 2023 21:06India 97/4 in 13 overs
Akeal Hosein to bowl his final over. The scoring rate has suddenly dropped. Three runs from the over.
- August 13, 2023 21:02India 94/4
Roston Chase continues. A very quiet over there. Five runs off it.
- August 13, 2023 20:55India 89/4 in 11 overs
Romario Shepherd into the attack now. Full ball, Suryakumar hits it towards long on, the fielder runs in and dives in front but falls short. Safe. Next ball, Samson edges it to keeper and gets out. He’s gone for 13.
Hardik Pandya walks in. He’s off the mark with a single. Now Windies appeal for LBW against Suryakumar but umpire says not out. A full ball, he tried to whip it but gets beaten. Powell reviews it. No edge. Onto ball-tracking now. Wickets umpires call and Suryakumar survives!
- August 13, 2023 20:49India 86/3 in 10 overs
Chase continues. Full toss and Samson places it towards covers for four. Easy pickings. Otherwise, a quiet over. Time for drinks.
- August 13, 2023 20:43India 78/3
Joseph is back into the attack. Full on off and Suryakumar smacks it between mid-on and covers for four.
There’s a light drizzle but the game continues.
A half-chance there as Suryakumar Yadav hits it in the air that goes towards the cover fielder but falls short. Samson hits his first four with a cut past the point.
- August 13, 2023 20:36India 67/3 in 8 overs
Roston Chase is introduced now and Suryumar welcomes him with a four. He slapped the ball straight past the bowler! Very nice to see both the batters trying their shots almost every ball. There’s an appeal for caught & bowled against Tilak. Chase think he might have got him but the umpires are checking for the bump. A terrific one-handed diving catch. There’s no bump and Tilak is OUT! There was not much appeal by the rest of the West Indies fielders but Chase appealed and umpires went upstairs.
Sanju Samson comes to the crease.
- August 13, 2023 20:30India 60/2 in 7 overs
Holder comes back into the attack. Terrific effort to save a SIX there at long-on. Surykumar hit it straight and Powell pushed it back into the field which was otherwise going over the ropes. This time Tilak hits it straight in the same region and gets the maximum result!
- August 13, 2023 20:24India 51/2 in 6 overs
Alzarri Joseph into the attack. On the pads and Tilak whips it towards mid-wicket for a four. Another leg-stump half-volley and this time he sweeps Joseph for a SIX over backward square leg! Third in a row! Length ball outside off stump and Tilak slashes it hard for four towards backward point. And another boundary. An edge that goes past short third for four. Fifty-up for India!
Good recovery by India after losing both the openers early.
- August 13, 2023 20:21India 32/2 in 5 overs
Hosein continues. He isn’t giving any room to hit to the batters. Tilak gets off the mark after four deliveries. Half-volley and Suryakumar hits it straight above the bowler’s head for a SIX.
- August 13, 2023 20:16India 24/2 in 4 overs
Jason Holder comes into the attack. A bit room for Suryakumar and he cuts it past point fielder for a four. Despite two early wickets, Suryakumar isn’t trying to slow down. A very good batter to understand how T20 batting works.
- August 13, 2023 20:10India 17/2
Hosein continues with his left-arm spin. A half-tracker and Gill picks it for four towards mid-wicket region. And he strikes again! Gill attempts a sweep, misses it and is struck in front. Umpire had no doubt but to give that LBW. Second wicket falls for India. Another successfull for West Indies.
- August 13, 2023 20:06India 10/1
Kyle Mayers to bowl the second over. Interesting call. A quiet over. Just four runs off that.
- August 13, 2023 20:01India 6/1 in 1 over
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to open the bowling. Jaiswal attempts to slog sweep on the first ball, gets hit on the pads, a loud appeal by the keeper but nothing much from the umpire. Jaiswal reverse hits the next ball for four over the point fielder. Very interesting start here. OUT! Jaiswal gives a return catch to Hosein as he tries another slog that gets a leading edge.
Suryakumar Yadav is out in the middle for the 50th time in T20Is.
- August 13, 2023 19:59Here wo go!
The players are out in the middle. West Indies is in a huddle as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill walk out to bat.
- August 13, 2023 19:54Approaching milestones
Yuzvendra Chahal is four wickets away from picking 100 T20I wickets.
Nicholas Pooran is six sixes away from 100 T20I sixes.
Arshdeep Singh on 47 T20I wickets.
- August 13, 2023 19:49Shubman Gill gets going...
Indian fans would have had a sigh of relief watching Gill finally getting amongst run scorers yesterday. His 77 off 47 balls helped India chase down the target within 17 overs. He also recorded joint-highest opening stand for India - 165 with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Here’s what he had to say after his knock:
- August 13, 2023 19:37Playing XI
India remains unchanged for the fifth T20I.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies makes two changes: Roston Chase comes in place of Odean Smith, and Alzarri Joseph comes back into the playing XI as well.
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
- August 13, 2023 19:33Toss update
India wins the toss and bats first.
- August 13, 2023 19:29India’s T20I streak
India hasn’t lost a T20I bilateral series since 2021, which was 12 series back when it toured Sri Lanka.
For West Indies, it is yet another opportunity to win back-to-back T20I series, and also beat India for the first time in a series since 2016.
- August 13, 2023 19:21Weather update
As far as weather is concerned, there is no real threat of rain. The conditions are hot and sky is clear to play. There is a rain forecast during the day, but not as of now.
- August 13, 2023 19:17Pitch conditions
Yesterday, it was a batting paradise but it did offer something to the spinners. West Indies made a mistake of playing only one front-line spinner in Akeal Hosein. There is a good chance, Roston Chase might get to play today in place of Odean Smith, who was expensive with his gentle medium pace.
Today’s match will be played on the same strip.
- August 13, 2023 19:13IND vs WI: D11 team
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer
ALL ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder
BOWLERS
Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
Team composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits left: 9
- August 13, 2023 19:12IND vs WI: Live streaming
The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
- August 13, 2023 19:06India forces series-decider!
After being 2-0 down in the first two games, India has made a comeback into the five-match series as we move into the fifth T20I with the scoreline of 2-2 on the board. Youngsters Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have made it possible for Hardik Pandya’s men to live to fight another day with some dominating knocks helped by Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill with the bat.
Kuldeep Yadav has been exceptional with the ball and Arshdeep Singh too has struck timely in India’s fightback in the last two games.
Yesterday, India dominated and chased down a record total at Lauderhill, Florida - 179, with the previous highest successful run chase being 95 here. And that too, in just 17 overs.
Here’s the match report of 4th T20I:
- August 13, 2023 18:57Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies 5th T20I - a series decider - set to be played at Lauderhill, Florida today. Stay tuned to catch the latest updates.
