Shubman Gill followed old template to return to form in IND vs WI 4th T20I

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill has said he went back to the basics and followed the “old template” to return to form in T20Is.

The 23-year-old failed to reach double digits and got out at 3, 7 and 6 in the first three T20Is, before returning to form in a 47-ball 77 in India’s nine-wicket win over West Indies in Lauderhill on Saturday.

“In the first three matches, I could not even score 10, today (the) wicket was a bit better, so wanted to capitalise. Then when I got a good start, we just wanted to finish it,” Gill said in a conversation with Punjab pacer and teammate Arshdeep Singh after the fourth T20I.

“T20 format is like that. When you have 3-4 matches where a good shot is caught by the fielder, and you are eyeing quick runs, you don’t have time to think much.

“It’s important to go to your basics. You just look at what your template was when you were consistently scoring runs. You have to identify whether you are making any mistake. I felt I wasn’t making a mistake in any of the three matches. But I couldn’t convert my starts,” he added.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep claimed three for 38, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (two for 26) was the next best as India restricted West Indies to 178 for eight.

In reply, Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were off to a flier to put together a 165-run opening partnership.

The win levelled the five-match series 2-2 with India taking it to the decider slated for Sunday.