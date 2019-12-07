India vs West Indies: Fans hope to see local boy Samson in action amid rain forecast

It was deja vu for some of the Indian players as they got down from the aircraft at the Trivandrum international airport. The wet runway and drizzle brought back memories of the T20 match against New Zealand at the Sports Hub in 2017.

The persistent rain on matchday forced it to be a truncated affair and the India prevailed in a close contest. The capacity crowd which stayed till the end, braving the rain, was praised by India captain Virat Kohli, who was also impressed by the excellent drainage facilities at the stadium.

With rain lashing the city on Saturday, after a brief lull, and more rain forecast on Sunday, the T20 contest against the West Indies. The stadium has excellent drainage facilities and KCA is well equipped to face any eventuality.

PREVIEW| India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Kohli and Co. eye series win, focus on local boy Samson

Local boy Samson

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) witnessed a spike in ticket sales when Sanju Samson was included in the 15-member squad following an injury to Shikhar Dhawan. Cricket fans hoping to see Sanju in action on his home ground brought tickets in a frenzied hurry when the link for the online sales was opened on November 27.

The pitch at the Sports Hub is likely to be a batting beauty according to chief curator A.M.Biju. Though last week's rain impeded the pitch preparation, the sunny weather over the last few days has enabled the groundsmen to complete their work. However, their joyful mood has slowly turned sombre in the evening and they have their task cut out on Sunday.