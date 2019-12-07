SAG 2019: Maldives cricket team pushed into rough waters, out for 8

Maldives is known for its pristine beaches and water sports. And this week, the cricketers were pushed into rough waters — in the ongoing South Asian Games — and all they managed was 14 runs, as a team, in two games.

After folding for 6 against Bangladesh (unofficial fixture), the Maldives women’s cricket team was dismissed for 8 by Nepal in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Nepal took 11.3 overs to dismiss Maldives, and it reached the target in seven balls, winning the match by 10 wickets.

Nine Maldives batswomen were out for ducks.

Besides the ISD code-like score, they also gifted maiden overs to five Nepal bowlers. Only one player, Aima Aishath, got off the mark. Rest of the seven runs came in wide balls.

Surprisingly, Maldives had six on the board in the first over. It limped to two more runs in the remaining 63 balls it lasted.

Their team total ranks as the second-lowest WT20I score in history. Mali — scoring a total of six against Rwanda — holds the top position.