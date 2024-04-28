Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened in the first leg? OFC v MBSG goals, highlights

Odisha FC secured a 2-1 victory against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the first leg of their semifinal fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on April 19.

The Juggernauts thus secured their first-ever ISL win over the Mariners after nine attempts, as a game of close margins kicked off amidst frenetic circumstances with all three goals being netted in the first-half of this match.

Manvir Singh handed the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side an early lead in the third minute, but Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna scored once each for Odisha FC to help the team maintain their unbeaten streak at home this season (13 matches) before heading into the second leg of this last-four clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on April 28, Sunday.