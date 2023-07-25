MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: India wins series 1-0 after match drawn due to rain

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: India won the two-match Test series against West Indies 1-0 after the second Test at the Queen Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad, was drawn on Tuesday with no play possible on the last day due to rain.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 00:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The second Test was drawn on Tuesday with no play possible on last day.
The second Test was drawn on Tuesday with no play possible on last day. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The second Test was drawn on Tuesday with no play possible on last day. | Photo Credit: AP

India won the two-match Test series against West Indies 1-0 after the second Test at the Queen Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad, was drawn on Tuesday with no play possible on the last day due to rain.

India was eight wickets away from a victory, while the West Indies needed 289 on day 5 to level the series. However, none occurred due to heavy rain at the venue, forcing both captains to call the game off early. 

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS WEST INDIES DAY 5 HIGHLIGHTS

This is India’s ninth Test series win against West Indies on the trot, which also saw India creating the record for scoring the fastest team 100 (12.2 overs) during the second innings of the Test.

Mohammed Siraj was handed the player of the match for his career-best figures of 23.4-6-60-5 in the first innings that saw the Windies going down from 229/5 to 255 all-out on the third day.

“Every win is different. Playing in the West Indies has its own challenge. but happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately, we couldn’t get any play today. We went out with a positive intent yesterday, however, the rain had its final say,” said skipper Rohit after the match.

READ MORE | INDIA vs WEST INDIES SCORECARD

India is now placed second in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with 16 points and 66.67 points percentage (PCT), while West Indies sits on fifth with 4 points and 16.67 PCT.

Pakistan tops the chart with 12 points in one match and 100 PCT.

India and West Indies will begin the white-ball series with three three-match One-Day series, followed by a five-match T20 series that will conclude on August 13. The first One-Day International (ODI) will be played on Thursday in Barbados. 

