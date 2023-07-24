IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 5: Rain delays start; India needs two wickets for series sweep; West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase

IND vs WI Day 4 Report

India put itself in the pole position to win the second Test against West Indies courtesy of some aggressive batting and disciplined bowling on Day Four at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Monday.

West Indies, chasing a daunting 365-run target, started steadily before being dragged down to 76 for two at the end of the day’s play, with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin getting both the wickets.

India, after being kept at an arm’s length for most of Day Three, stirred the pot early in the day, with Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with a fifer to bowl West Indies out for 255 in the first innings.

Indian then shot right out of the blocks with, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting on a 98-run stand at a break-neck pace.

