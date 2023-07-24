MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 5: Rain delays start; India needs two wickets for series sweep; West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase

IND vs WI: Follow for all live action, score and highlights from Day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Updated : Jul 24, 2023 19:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Ravindra Jadeja (L), of India, during the second Test against West Indies.
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Ravindra Jadeja (L), of India, during the second Test against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Ravindra Jadeja (L), of India, during the second Test against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

  • July 24, 2023 18:47
    McGrath on England vs Australia Ashes

    McGrath says England to blame for failing to regain Ashes

    Australia great Glenn McGrath said England only had itself to blame for its failure to regain the Ashes after rain ensured the fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a draw.

  • July 24, 2023 18:41
    Pant tips to Kishan!
  • July 24, 2023 18:35
    Meanwhile from Indian domestic circuit

    Deodhar Trophy 2023: Utkarsh Singh stars in East Zone’s six-wicket win over Central Zone

    Utkarsh Singh’s match-defining 104-ball 89 led East Zone’s chillingly efficient six-wicket demolition of Central Zone in a Deodhar Trophy fixture at the Cricket Association of Puducherry Ground 3 on Monday.  

  • July 24, 2023 18:27
    Siraj interviews Mukesh!
  • July 24, 2023 18:18
    Port of Spain Weather Today

    Screenshot 2023-07-24 181622.png

  • July 24, 2023 18:05
    IND vs WI Day 4 Report

    India put itself in the pole position to win the second Test against West Indies courtesy of some aggressive batting and disciplined bowling on Day Four at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Monday.

    West Indies, chasing a daunting 365-run target, started steadily before being dragged down to 76 for two at the end of the day’s play, with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin getting both the wickets.

    India, after being kept at an arm’s length for most of Day Three, stirred the pot early in the day, with Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with a fifer to bowl West Indies out for 255 in the first innings.

    Indian then shot right out of the blocks with, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting on a 98-run stand at a break-neck pace.


    CHECK OUT THE FULL REPORT HERE

  • July 24, 2023 18:00
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.

Related Topics

West Indies /

India

