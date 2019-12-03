Kieron Pollard-led West Indies tune up for Hyderabad T20I

Kieron Pollard returns to the venue - Rajiv Gandhi Stadium - where he made a name for himself as one of the explosive batsman in the T20 format when he scored a spectacular 18-ball 54 for Trinidad & Tobago against New South Wales in the Champions League T20 championship, exactly a decade ago.

When he would have led his team for a practice session on Tuesday afternoon, there are chances of Pollard having a flashback of that knock at this ground.

West Indies takes on Virat Kohli-led India in the first of the three-match T20 internationals here on December 6.

The smiling bunch of the Windies cricketers were going through their training drills when Pollard walked across to the HCA curator Y.L. Chandrasekhar to get an idea about the pitch. After a long warm-up session which involved a game of football and some stretching exercises, the players were into more serious business of the training in the nets under the watchful eyes of the head coach Phil Simmons.

Coach Phil Simmons and Kieron Pollard during the team's practice session in Hyderabad. - K.V.S. Giri

Interestingly, Hyderabad Cricket Association media liaison officer Vikram Man Singh was the team manager of the Windies team which won the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata and he did have a chance to catch up with the players like Lendl Simmons, who were members of that winning team.

For his part, HCA Secretary R. Vijayanand informs that every effort is being made to make the match a big success even as overcast conditions prevailed after heavy rains on Monday night.

“The first priority will be to ensure a spectator-friendly ambience inside the stadium. This is the first match for our new team of office-bearers led by Mohammed Azharuddin and we want to make it truly memorable,” he said.