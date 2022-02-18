Cricket Cricket IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India wins record eighth consecutive T20I India beat West Indies in the second T20I in Kolkata on Friday to register a record eighth consecutive T20I win and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2022 22:45 IST India completed its longest winning streak in T20Is with an eighth consecutive victory against West Indies in the T20I in Kolkata on Friday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 18 February, 2022 22:45 IST India beat West Indies by eight runs in the second T20I in Kolkata on Friday to register a record eighth consecutive T20I win and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led team went one clear of its previous longest winning streak of seven matches in the shortest format of the game. The eight-match winning streak began with a thumping victory over Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup in 2021, and continued with triumphs over Scotland and Namibia in the tournament. India extended its purple patch with a 3-0 drubbing of New Zealand at home in November 2021 before clinching the first two games of the ongoing series against the Windies. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :