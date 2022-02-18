IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India wins record eighth consecutive T20I

India beat West Indies by eight runs in the second T20I in Kolkata on Friday to register a record eighth consecutive T20I win and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

The Rohit Sharma-led team went one clear of its previous longest winning streak of seven matches in the shortest format of the game.

The eight-match winning streak began with a thumping victory over Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup in 2021, and continued with triumphs over Scotland and Namibia in the tournament. India extended its purple patch with a 3-0 drubbing of New Zealand at home in November 2021 before clinching the first two games of the ongoing series against the Windies.