INDW vs BANW Live Score 2nd ODI: India 52/2; Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease

- July 19, 2023 09:52India 52/2 in 14 overs
Bowling change from both the ends. Leg-spinner Fahima Khatun into the attack.
Fifty-up for India in the 14th over! India dealing in singles here. Not getting a lot of lose deliveries. Three runs from the over.
- July 19, 2023 09:50India 49/2 in 13 overs
And finally a change in the bowling. Nahida Akter to bowl some left-arm spin. A good start for her. No lose deliveries in her first over. Only two runs from the over.
- July 19, 2023 09:46India 47/2 in 12 overs
Sixth over for Sultana and she continues to keep things tight from her end. Two runs from that over.
- July 19, 2023 09:39India 45/2 in 11 overs
Sixth over for Marufa.
Oh what happened there. Mandhana hits too straight and Marufa gets her hands on the ball before it crashes into the stumps at the non-strikers’ end. Yastika Bhatia was out of the crease and she’s run out! A disappointing end to a promising innings.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle.
Smriti Mandhana gets another half-tracker and she pulls it for a four! Five runs and a wicket from that over.
- July 19, 2023 09:36India 40/1
Fifth over for Sultana. Interesting tactics here by Bangladesh.
Last over of the powerplay.
Half-tracker and Yastika pulls it towards square leg. Apart from that, five dot balls in the over.
- July 19, 2023 09:31India 36/1 in 9 overs
Miss-field and Yastika Bhatia gets four runs! A well-timed cover drive but lazy fielding at the covers there. Six runs from that Marufa over.
- July 19, 2023 09:29India 30/1 in 8 overs
Sultana has bowled well with the new ball. The off-spinner has also got the ball to turn a bit as well (Early signs of what is to come in this match?). Only one run from that over.
- July 19, 2023 09:25India 29/1 in 7 overs
A good shot by Mandhana for another four! Looks like she is starting to get hold off the surface now.
- July 19, 2023 09:24India 24/1 in 6 overs
A good start for India number three. Playing positively, looking to score.
- July 19, 2023 09:17India 21/1 in 5 overs
OUT! Marufa Akter clean bowls Priya Punia. A great delivery. The ball came into the right hander and there was a huge gap between bat and pad.
Yastika Bhatia joins Mandhana at the crease. She opens her account with a four towards point.
- July 19, 2023 09:13India 17/0 in 4 overs
Mandhana gets a half-tracker by Sultana and she whips it for four on the square leg. Another loose delivery and Mandhana once again pulls it for a boundary.
- July 19, 2023 09:09India 7/0 in 3 overs
A gift for Priya Punia by Marufa! Full toss on leg side and Punia guides it to the boundary in the fine leg region.
Mandhana hasn’t looked comfortable so far. Hasn’t able to time the ball.
The ball is keeping low and the new ball is getting a bit of movement as well. Not the easiest of conditions to bat.
- July 19, 2023 09:07India 1/0 in 2 overs
Spin in the second over! Sultana Khatun is right on the money. A close call on the last ball that almost gets Mandhana out.
- July 19, 2023 09:01India 0/0 in 1 over
Players are out in the middle. Smriti Mandhana will take the strike alongside her partner Priya Punia. Marufa Akter with the new ball.
A maiden to start with. Tight lines by Akter, not giving room to Mandhana.
- July 19, 2023 08:43Playing XIs
India has made two changes: Harleen Deol and Meghna Singh have come in place of Bareddy Anusha and Pooja Vastrakar.
For Bangladesh, Lata Mondal replaces Shorna Akter.
India playing XI: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh
Bangladesh playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
- July 19, 2023 08:36India’s playing XI
- July 19, 2023 08:31Toss Update
Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to field.
- July 19, 2023 08:19Squads
BANGLADESH WOMEN
Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Disha Biswas, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun.
INDIA WOMEN
Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Bareddy Anusha, Sneh Rana.
- July 19, 2023 08:11INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI dream11 fantasy team
WICKETKEEPER
Nigar Sultana
BATTERS
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Fargana Hoque
ALL-ROUNDERS
Deepti Sharma (c), Rabeya Khan (vc), Devika Vaidya
BOWLERS
Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Amanjot Kaur
Team Composition: BAN-W 5:6 IND-W Credits Left: 15.0
- July 19, 2023 08:03Live Streaming Info
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 1ST ODI LIVE?
The first ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women will not be broadcast LIVE on television in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 9:00 AM IST.
- July 19, 2023 07:59Preview
Struggling Indian batters will need to find a way to play on a slow surface as they face Bangladesh in the second women’s ODI in a bid to avoid an embarrassing series defeat here on Wednesday.
Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled Indian batters through the Bangladesh tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the fancied team suffered its first-ever loss to Bangladesh in ODIs.
Following that memorable victory and a win in the preceding final T20, Bangladesh now has the momentum and belief to script a famous series win over India.
India has a World Cup to play in Bangladesh next year and it needs to learn how to accumulate runs on pitches where the ball doesn’t come on to the bat.
It has been a collective failure so far on the tour though India somehow managed to seal the T20I series.
- July 19, 2023 07:55Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the 2nd ODI between India-W and Bangladesh-W at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
