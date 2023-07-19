MagazineBuy Print

INDW vs BANW Live Score 2nd ODI: India 52/2; Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease

INDW vs BANW: Catch the live score and updates from the 2nd ODI between India women’s team and Bangladesh women’s team at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Updated : Jul 19, 2023 09:54 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the India W vs Bangladesh W 2nd ODI.
Catch the live score and updates from the India W vs Bangladesh W 2nd ODI.
Catch the live score and updates from the India W vs Bangladesh W 2nd ODI.

  • July 19, 2023 09:52
    India 52/2 in 14 overs

    Bowling change from both the ends. Leg-spinner Fahima Khatun into the attack.

    Fifty-up for India in the 14th over! India dealing in singles here. Not getting a lot of lose deliveries. Three runs from the over.

  • July 19, 2023 09:50
    India 49/2 in 13 overs

    And finally a change in the bowling. Nahida Akter to bowl some left-arm spin. A good start for her. No lose deliveries in her first over. Only two runs from the over.

  • July 19, 2023 09:46
    India 47/2 in 12 overs

    Sixth over for Sultana and she continues to keep things tight from her end. Two runs from that over.

  • July 19, 2023 09:39
    India 45/2 in 11 overs

    Sixth over for Marufa.

    Oh what happened there. Mandhana hits too straight and Marufa gets her hands on the ball before it crashes into the stumps at the non-strikers’ end. Yastika Bhatia was out of the crease and she’s run out! A disappointing end to a promising innings.

    Captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle.

    Smriti Mandhana gets another half-tracker and she pulls it for a four! Five runs and a wicket from that over.

  • July 19, 2023 09:36
    India 40/1

    Fifth over for Sultana. Interesting tactics here by Bangladesh.

    Last over of the powerplay.

    Half-tracker and Yastika pulls it towards square leg. Apart from that, five dot balls in the over.

  • July 19, 2023 09:31
    India 36/1 in 9 overs

    Miss-field and Yastika Bhatia gets four runs! A well-timed cover drive but lazy fielding at the covers there. Six runs from that Marufa over.

  • July 19, 2023 09:29
    India 30/1 in 8 overs

    Sultana has bowled well with the new ball. The off-spinner has also got the ball to turn a bit as well (Early signs of what is to come in this match?). Only one run from that over.

  • July 19, 2023 09:25
    India 29/1 in 7 overs

    A good shot by Mandhana for another four! Looks like she is starting to get hold off the surface now.

  • July 19, 2023 09:24
    India 24/1 in 6 overs

    A good start for India number three. Playing positively, looking to score.

  • July 19, 2023 09:17
    India 21/1 in 5 overs

    OUT! Marufa Akter clean bowls Priya Punia. A great delivery. The ball came into the right hander and there was a huge gap between bat and pad.

    Yastika Bhatia joins Mandhana at the crease. She opens her account with a four towards point.

  • July 19, 2023 09:13
    India 17/0 in 4 overs

    Mandhana gets a half-tracker by Sultana and she whips it for four on the square leg. Another loose delivery and Mandhana once again pulls it for a boundary.

  • July 19, 2023 09:09
    India 7/0 in 3 overs

    A gift for Priya Punia by Marufa! Full toss on leg side and Punia guides it to the boundary in the fine leg region.

    Mandhana hasn’t looked comfortable so far. Hasn’t able to time the ball.

    The ball is keeping low and the new ball is getting a bit of movement as well. Not the easiest of conditions to bat.

  • July 19, 2023 09:07
    India 1/0 in 2 overs

    Spin in the second over! Sultana Khatun is right on the money. A close call on the last ball that almost gets Mandhana out.

  • July 19, 2023 09:01
    India 0/0 in 1 over

    Players are out in the middle. Smriti Mandhana will take the strike alongside her partner Priya Punia. Marufa Akter with the new ball.

    A maiden to start with. Tight lines by Akter, not giving room to Mandhana.

  • July 19, 2023 08:43
    Playing XIs

    India has made two changes: Harleen Deol and Meghna Singh have come in place of Bareddy Anusha and Pooja Vastrakar.

    For Bangladesh, Lata Mondal replaces Shorna Akter.

    India playing XI: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh

    Bangladesh playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

  • July 19, 2023 08:36
  • July 19, 2023 08:31
    Toss Update

    Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to field.

  • July 19, 2023 08:19
    Squads

    BANGLADESH WOMEN

    Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Disha Biswas, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun.

    INDIA WOMEN

    Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Bareddy Anusha, Sneh Rana.

  • July 19, 2023 08:11
    INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI dream11 fantasy team

    WICKETKEEPER

    Nigar Sultana

    BATTERS

    Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Fargana Hoque

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Deepti Sharma (c), Rabeya Khan (vc), Devika Vaidya

    BOWLERS

    Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Amanjot Kaur

    Team Composition: BAN-W 5:6 IND-W Credits Left: 15.0

  • July 19, 2023 08:03
    Live Streaming Info

    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 1ST ODI LIVE?

    The first ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women will not be broadcast LIVE on television in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 9:00 AM IST.

  • July 19, 2023 07:59
    Preview

    Struggling Indian batters will need to find a way to play on a slow surface as they face Bangladesh in the second women’s ODI in a bid to avoid an embarrassing series defeat here on Wednesday.

    Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled Indian batters through the Bangladesh tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the fancied team suffered its first-ever loss to Bangladesh in ODIs.

    Following that memorable victory and a win in the preceding final T20, Bangladesh now has the momentum and belief to script a famous series win over India.

    Screenshot (307).png

    India has a World Cup to play in Bangladesh next year and it needs to learn how to accumulate runs on pitches where the ball doesn’t come on to the bat.

    It has been a collective failure so far on the tour though India somehow managed to seal the T20I series.

  • July 19, 2023 07:55
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the 2nd ODI between India-W and Bangladesh-W at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.

India women /

Bangladesh women

