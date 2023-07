INDW vs BANW 3rd T20I Live Score: Toss at 1PM; Harmanpreet & Co look for clean sweep

Preview

With focus firmly on batting, the Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing a 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh, when the fancied visitor takes on the beleaguered host in the final T20 International in Mirpur on Thursday.

However, it is easier said than done given India’s mediocre outing with the bat in the second match, which it scraped through by eight runs despite being stopped at 95 in its allotted 20 overs.

