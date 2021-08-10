India Women tour of Australia: 'Players arrive in Bengaluru, training camp to begin after six-day quarantine'

Members of the Indian women's cricket team have started assembling in Bengaluru for the training camp ahead of the Australia tour in September-October.

Though the squads for the full-fledged tour are yet to announced, around 30 cricketers have been asked to reach Bengaluru by Tuesday evening. The players will start training after a six-day quarantine.

The players currently competing in the Hundred -- Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma -- have been asked to join the national team in Bengaluru no later than August 22 as they too will have to undergo a six-day quarantine before the squad leaves for Australia at the end of the month.

The Hundred runs till August 21.

The players will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia before they take on the host in the first ODI scheduled in Sydney. In total, India plays three ODIs, a day-night Test and three T20Is Down Under.

"The first week in Australia will be hard quarantine. After that, the team is likely to be given permission to train for the next seven days as they complete their quarantine," a BCCI official told PTI.

After the tour of England, it is another important tour for India as it builds on its preparations for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand early next year.

Playing a pink-ball Test at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) in Perth will be the biggest challenge of the tour for the team considering the women don't even play red-ball cricket in the domestic circuit.

However, India staged a brilliant comeback to draw the one-off Test in England, its first red-ball game in almost seven years. The host went on to beat India in both the ODI and T20I series.

BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy had written to the office-bearers to stage a domestic pink-ball event before the players depart for Australia but that didn't happen.

As the England series showed, work needs to be done in all departments, especially the middle-order batting and pace departments.

The players are expected to practice with the pink-ball during the training camp.