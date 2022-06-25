Hardik Pandya as India captain... "Why not?" says former chairman of selectors, Vengsarkar

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar and former India allrounder Roger Binny have given thumbs up for Hardik Pandya to be explored as India's captain in limited overs cricket.

"Why not? There is an option and it depends on the selectors. They’re watching cricket and depends on their vision and plans," Vengsarkar said here on Saturday.

"The way he came back from injury is great. He must have worked very hard on his fitness. He did very well in the IPL and as a captain he did well. He came into bat at the fall of two wickets. He led from the front. He guided the team very well in his first major tournament as captain. Allrounder plays an important role in the team."

CHAMPIONS This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans ❤❤❤ @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/zEeqdygBEy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 29, 2022

Binny, who has also been a national selector, did not see an issue with a bowling allrounder leading the side.

"Kapil Dev led the side in the WC and led from the front. We had a captain who we all looked up to and motivated everybody with the bat, bowl and on the front. That’s what you need. It doesn’t matter, you can have even a bowler captain. He’s got to lead from the front. Sometimes you tend to overbowl or underbnowl yourself – lot of times as a captain you do that. But then you have other players in the side to advise," Binny said.

RELATED | 75 years of independence, 75 iconic moments from Indian sports: No. 25 - Kapil Dev's India lifts the 1983 World Cup

"You have to keep performing. When you get the post of captain/vice-captain, you have got to lead from the front and got to be consistently playing. He’s got to watch the injuries because he tends to be under the weather. So that’ll be utmost on his mind and also in the minds of the selectors and those watching."

Vengsarkar and Binny, members of India's victorious 1983 World Cup squad, spoke on the sidelines of the release of "The 1983 World Cup Opus", a coffee table book. The book was released on Saturday, the 39th anniversary of the 1983 final, with a majority of squad members in attendance.