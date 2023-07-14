India vs South Africa 2023-24 tour: Schedule, fixtures announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Indian men’s team’s tour of South Africa at the end of the year.

India will play a three-match T20I series starting December 10, followed by a three-match ODI series and will end the tour with a two-Test series.

India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24 1st T20i, Durban - 10th December 2nd T20i, Gqeberha - 12th December 3rd T20I, Johannesburg - 14th December 1st ODI, Johannesburg - 17th December 2nd ODI, Gqeberha - 19th December 3rd ODI, Paarl - 21st December 1st Test, Centurion - 26-30 December 2nd Test, Cape Town - 3-7 January (2024)

More to follow...