India vs South Africa 2023-24 tour: Schedule, fixtures announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Indian men’s team’s tour of South Africa at the end of the year.
India will play a three-match T20I series starting December 10, followed by a three-match ODI series and will end the tour with a two-Test series.
India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24
1st T20i, Durban - 10th December
2nd T20i, Gqeberha - 12th December
3rd T20I, Johannesburg - 14th December
1st ODI, Johannesburg - 17th December
2nd ODI, Gqeberha - 19th December
3rd ODI, Paarl - 21st December
1st Test, Centurion - 26-30 December
2nd Test, Cape Town - 3-7 January (2024)
