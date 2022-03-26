Injured Steve Smith out of white-ball series in Pakistan

Australia batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the white-ball series in Pakistan next week due to a left elbow injury.

Legspinner Mitchell Swepson, who made his test debut against Pakistan, replaced Smith in the Australia squad which is due to play three one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 at Lahore.

Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia head of sports science and sports medicine, said Smith had discomfort in the left elbow during the latter stages of the test series in Pakistan, which finished on Friday. It was the same elbow which hurt Smith last year.

“I do not regard this as a major issue," Smith said, "but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn’t become something more significant further down the line.”

Zubayr Hamza provisionally suspended by ICC for failing dope test

Australia won the third and final Test on Friday to clinch the series 1-0. Smith scored 59 in the first innings and passed 8,000 test runs in the second.

“Withdrawing him from the white-ball matches means Steve will have the necessary time to rehabilitate his elbow to ensure his continuing availability and performance for Australia,” Kountouris said.

Chief selector George Bailey said Australia’s white-ball squad has enough batting options and Swepson was included because the pitches might suit spinners in Lahore. The three ODIs are from March 29 to April 2. The T20 is on April 5.

Swepson was part of Australia T20 squads which toured the West Indies and Bangladesh, and was at the T20 World Cup last year.

Squad-

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.