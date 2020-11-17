Inspired by nature, Sandeep Patil rediscovers his painting talent

There was a hidden artist of a different kind in the Indian cricket dressing room. Sandeep Patil, one of the most versatile characters of the 1983 Prudential World Cup winning, was knock as a splendid cook, prankster, actor, singer, writer….and much more. There was, however, one aspect of his personality that he revealed to his teammates only recently – his prize possession of some 100-odd paintings.

“All paintings have been drawn by me during this Pandemic,” he stunned his cricket friends. “Of course, my family was aware but not the world outside,” he told Sportstar on Tuesday from his home in Lavasa, near Mumbai. Patil played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs.

His best was 174 against Australia in the Adelaide Test in 1981, an innings which drew praise from the great Don Bradman. “You should always bat like this,” Bradman had reportedly told Patil.

If they were playing now: Champs from the past in the IPL mould

Patil, who was acknowledged for his dashing strokeplay, was a painter who had role models at home . “In fact, I have been drawing from my childhood. My mother (Asha) and sister (Sumitra) loved to paint and I would watch them in awe. So, it is not an love that I developed during this Pandemic” said Patil.

His sister-in-law (Sumedha Khadilkar) came visiting and was motivated by the serene surroundings that engulf Patil’s home. “I couldn’t resist because I was always fond of painting and thought this was the best time to stay busy. I was learning to play guitar and added painting also to my daily schedule.”

As Patil observed, “You may face problems but the fun is in finding the solution. I just immersed myself in this world of colours. I love to stay busy because it keeps negative forces away. Cooking has been an obsession for me and now this painting was essentially to entertain myself. In the process I now have a collection.”

Sandeep Patil: Dhoni's batting struck a chord with me

The happy-go-lucky Patil, other than cricket, is good at tennis, table tennis, billiards, golf, badminton. “I can’t sit idle. At Lavasa, it is quiet and serene, ideal to give shape to your hobby if you have one. I am just an amateur who needs reference to paint the canvas. My paintings are all on canvas and acrylic colours. I enjoyed painting in my childhood before cricket took over everything.”

Patil, 64, has painted a variety with animals, tiger, lion, horse and giraffe, being some of his favourites. “An exhibition someday,” he saiid.

We present here some of his paintings: