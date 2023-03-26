International

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique first to register four consecutive ducks in T20Is

Team Sportstar
26 March, 2023 22:32 IST
Abdullah Shafique became the first player to record four straight ducks in T20Is. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique became the first player to register four consecutive ducks in T20 Internationals.

Shafique was dismissed for a golden duck against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I in Sharjah on Sunday. Earlier, he was dismissed for ducks against Afghanistan in the first match, and twice against New Zealand in 2020.

The right-hand batter was making a comeback to the side after nearly three years but failed to open his account in series.

In the first T20I, after getting out for a duck, Shafique had joined a lost of 28 players to be dismissed without opening his account in three straight matches. The list includes Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka, England’s Moeen Ali and India’s Washigton Sundar.

