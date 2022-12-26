International

PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam breaks Yousuf’s record to score most runs for Pakistan in a calendar year

In 2022, Pakistan’s skipper Babar scored 2584 runs in 44 innings across all formats, surpassing Yousuf’s total of 2435 runs in 33 innings scored in 2006.

Team Sportstar
26 December, 2022 23:13 IST
26 December, 2022 23:13 IST
Babar Azam scored 1170 runs in 16 Test innings in 2022.

Babar Azam scored 1170 runs in 16 Test innings in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In 2022, Pakistan’s skipper Babar scored 2584 runs in 44 innings across all formats, surpassing Yousuf’s total of 2435 runs in 33 innings scored in 2006.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam smashed Mohammad Yousuf’s 16-year-old record for the most runs scored by a Pakistani batter in a calendar year during the first Test match against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday.

Babar has racked up 2584 runs in 44 innings across all formats so far this year, surpassing Yousuf’s total of 2435 runs in 33 innings scored in 2006.

Also Read
PAK vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022 Test Scorecard: Babar hits 161, Pakistan 317/5 at Stumps on Day 1

In red-ball cricket, the right-handed batter amassed 1170 runs in 16 innings, including four hundreds and seven fifties. Babar was also in tremendous form in the limited overs this year, scoring 679 runs in nine matches at an astonishing average of 84.87. Babar has scored 50 or more in eight of the nine ODIs he has played this year.

He also accumulated 735 runs at a healthy average of 31.95 while striking at 123.32 in T20Is in 2022.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year across all formats. In 2005, he scored 2833 runs in 46 innings. India batter Virat Kohli finds himself in the second position with 2818 runs in 46 innings in 2017.

Most runs by Pakistan player in a calendar year:

RankPlayerMatchesRunsYear
1Babar Azam*44 25842022
2Mohammad Yousuf 3324352006
3Saeed Anwar4322961996
4Mohammad Yousuf4122262002
5Inzamam-ul-Haq4621642000

*Table updated after the Day 1, Stumps of 1st Test played between Pakistan and New Zealand in National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Most runs in a calendar year across formats:

RankPlayerMatchesRunsYear
1Ricky Ponting4628332005
2Virat Kohli 4628182017
3Kumar Sangakkara4728132014
4Virat Kohli3727352018
5Kane Williamson3926922015

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us