PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam breaks Yousuf’s record to score most runs for Pakistan in a calendar year

Pakistan captain Babar Azam smashed Mohammad Yousuf’s 16-year-old record for the most runs scored by a Pakistani batter in a calendar year during the first Test match against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday.

Babar has racked up 2584 runs in 44 innings across all formats so far this year, surpassing Yousuf’s total of 2435 runs in 33 innings scored in 2006.

In red-ball cricket, the right-handed batter amassed 1170 runs in 16 innings, including four hundreds and seven fifties. Babar was also in tremendous form in the limited overs this year, scoring 679 runs in nine matches at an astonishing average of 84.87. Babar has scored 50 or more in eight of the nine ODIs he has played this year.

He also accumulated 735 runs at a healthy average of 31.95 while striking at 123.32 in T20Is in 2022.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year across all formats. In 2005, he scored 2833 runs in 46 innings. India batter Virat Kohli finds himself in the second position with 2818 runs in 46 innings in 2017.

Most runs by Pakistan player in a calendar year:

Rank Player Matches Runs Year 1 Babar Azam* 44 2584 2022 2 Mohammad Yousuf 33 2435 2006 3 Saeed Anwar 43 2296 1996 4 Mohammad Yousuf 41 2226 2002 5 Inzamam-ul-Haq 46 2164 2000

*Table updated after the Day 1, Stumps of 1st Test played between Pakistan and New Zealand in National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Most runs in a calendar year across formats: