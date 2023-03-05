International

BAN vs ENG, 3rd ODI: England's Will Jacks ruled out of Bangladesh tour with thigh injury

England holds a 2-0 lead after the opening two matches and the third and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong on Monday.

AFP
Chittagong, Bangladesh 05 March, 2023 19:46 IST
File Photo: Jacks was named as a late replacement for Tom Abell and played both the opening matches of the series.

File Photo: Jacks was named as a late replacement for Tom Abell and played both the opening matches of the series.

England suffered a blow Sunday before the third one-day international against Bangladesh when batter Will Jacks was ruled out of the rest of the tour with a thigh injury, an official said.

“Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury while fielding during the second one-day international in Dhaka,” said an ECB spokesperson.

“Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery,” he said.

Jacks was named as a late replacement for Tom Abell and played both the opening matches of the series. He made a vital contribution in England’s opening win in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday with 26 runs and one wicket.

Also Read
Tara Norris — the rare American in big-time cricket

That match was Jacks’ ODI debut after he played two Tests and two Twenty20 internationals for England. He made only one run and went wicketless in the second match on Friday.

England holds a 2-0 lead after the opening two matches in Dhaka. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.

The tourists will also play three Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh.

Chittagong will host the first Twenty20 international on March 9 before the teams return to the capital for the remaining two games on March 12 and 14.

The ODI series is crucial to England’s preparations for October’s World Cup in India and is the last IT will play before the September 10 cut-off date for announcing its squad.

The visitors are looking to improve their performance on what is meant to be a good batting track in Chittagong.

“It’s a good wicket and our batting is sure excited by that. Usually, when there are good wickets, we have pushed the front with our batting,” fast bowler Mark Wood said.

England, the world champion in both formats, IS the only visiting side to register an ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2015.

