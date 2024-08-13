MagazineBuy Print

Chris Woakes pulls out of The Hundred due to injury ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka

Woakes has been named in England’s Test squad and was set to play in the remaining two group stage matches for Birmingham Phoenix in the 100-ball tournament.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 11:57 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
England’s Chris Woakes.
England's Chris Woakes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Chris Woakes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England will be monitoring the status of Chris Woakes ahead of the three-test series against Sri Lanka after the all-rounder withdrew from The Hundred due to injury, the news coming after captain Ben Stokes had to be helped off the pitch on Sunday.

Woakes, 35, has been named in England’s test squad and was also set to play in the remaining two group stage matches for Birmingham Phoenix in the 100-ball tournament.

Test skipper Stokes suffered a suspected hamstring injury while playing in the 100-ball tournament and is doubtful for the opener against Sri Lanka on August 21 at Old Trafford.

ALSO READ | Graham Thorpe took his own life after battling with depression and anxiety, reveals wife

“Chris Woakes has withdrawn from the competition with injury. The England bowling all-rounder will no longer be a part of this year’s competition,” Birmingham Phoenix said on Instagram late on Monday.

England’s squad depth would be tested if it loses both all-rounders for the Sri Lanka series.

