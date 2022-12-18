International

Bangladesh includes left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for 2nd Test against India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board posted the squad for second Test, scheduled to start from December 22 in Dhaka, on its Twitter handle.

CHATTOGRAM 18 December, 2022 21:35 IST
First Test match between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh handed a maiden Test call-up to the left-arm spinner, Nasum Ahmed, on Sunday while leaving out injured pacer Ebadot Hossain for the second red-ball fixture against India next week.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board posted the squad for the second Test, scheduled to start on December 22 in Dhaka, on its Twitter handle.

Nasum, who has played four ODIs and 28 T20Is for Bangladesh, has been brought in as cover for skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is unlikely to bowl in the second Test.

Bangladesh were two bowlers short in the 188-run loss to India in the first Test as Shakib and Hossain didn’t bowl in the second innings.

While Shakib is struggling with shoulder and rib issues, Hossain has a back injury.

“He is still struggling with his shoulder and [ribcage] bruising. It left us with four bowlers - a big blow for us,” head coach Rusell Domingo said at the post match press conference on Sunday.

“Ebadot broke down, so we were stuck with three bowlers. It is very difficult to balance the side at the moment,” he added.

Pacer Shoriful Islam, who sustained a hamstring injury, and opener Tamim Iqbal, who is yet to recover from a groin injury, also failed to make it to the squad for the second Test.

Bangladesh squad
For 2nd Test
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

