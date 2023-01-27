International

SA vs ENG 1st ODI: Archer back in England team for 1st ODI in South Africa

AP
BLOEMFONTEIN 27 January, 2023 17:00 IST
Jofra Archer of England bowls during the 1st One Day International between South Africa and England at Mangaung Oval.

Jofra Archer of England bowls during the 1st One Day International between South Africa and England at Mangaung Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was back in the England team for the first time in nearly two years for the first one-day international against South Africa on Friday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein at the start of a three-match series that the teams will finally get to play after it was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Archer last played international cricket in March 2021 and last appeared in an ODI in September 2020.

He was out with elbow and back injuries but has been playing in the South African domestic Twenty20 league to prove his fitness for the ODI series.

Batsman Harry Brook will make his ODI debut for England.

South Africa recalled seam bowler Sisanda Magala for his first ODI in a year.

Lineups:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone

