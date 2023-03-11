International

Keshav Maharaj faces lengthy lay-off after freak injury against West Indies

Maharaj, 33, went down in obvious pain after he jumped to celebrate the wicket of Kyle Mayers shortly before Lunch on the fourth day. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

AFP
Johannesburg 11 March, 2023 21:49 IST
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj is driven away on a stretcher during the fourth day of the second Test against West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj is driven away on a stretcher during the fourth day of the second Test against West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. | Photo Credit: AP

South African left-arm spin bowler Keshav Maharaj faces a lengthy period out after suffering a freak injury during South Africa’s 284-run win over West Indies in the second Test in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Cricket South Africa announced that Maharaj “has a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon” and will see a surgeon on Monday.

Maharaj has been South Africa’s leading Test spin bowler since making his debut in 2016 but has more recently become a regular in the One-Day International team.

South Africa has no Test matches scheduled until December but his injury will mean that he misses the one-day series against West Indies which starts in East London on Thursday - and could put him in doubt for the World Cup in India in October.

Maharaj bowled only 2.5 overs before his injury but took two wickets for four runs to hasten a West Indian collapse to 106 all out.

