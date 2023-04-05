SL vs NZ Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 series?

Sri Lanka and New Zealand faced off in a thrilling first T20I of a three-match series on Sunday when the visitor clinched victory in the Super Over (one-over eliminator) after the scores were tied in regulation time.

Both teams will clash on Wednesday in the second T20I and New Zealand will be keen on settling scores while Sri Lanka will look to seal the series after losing the Test and One-Day International series.

When will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, April 5.

What time will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be held at University Oval in Dunedin.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live in India?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will not be broadcast live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in India?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.