International

SL vs NZ Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 series?

SL vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Here are the live streaming and broadcast details for the second Twenty20 International between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 01:11 IST
05 April, 2023 01:11 IST
Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand dives back into his crease during the fitst T20 International against Sri Lanka at Eden Park on Sunday.

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand dives back into his crease during the fitst T20 International against Sri Lanka at Eden Park on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

SL vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Here are the live streaming and broadcast details for the second Twenty20 International between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand faced off in a thrilling first T20I of a three-match series on Sunday when the visitor clinched victory in the Super Over (one-over eliminator) after the scores were tied in regulation time.

Both teams will clash on Wednesday in the second T20I and New Zealand will be keen on settling scores while Sri Lanka will look to seal the series after losing the Test and One-Day International series.

When will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, April 5.

What time will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be held at University Oval in Dunedin.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live in India?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will not be broadcast live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in India?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

THE SQUADS
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera.
New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us