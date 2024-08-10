MagazineBuy Print

SA vs WI, 1st Test: Maharaj helps South Africa keep West Indies at bay on rain-affected Day 3

Maharaj bowled a marathon spell of 28 overs unchanged although he was given rest by rain interruptions that halted play for about 90 minutes on Friday.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 11:18 IST , PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD

AP
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze during Day 3 of the 1st Test cricket match between West Indies and South Africa.
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze during Day 3 of the 1st Test cricket match between West Indies and South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze during Day 3 of the 1st Test cricket match between West Indies and South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP

West Indies still trails South Africa by 212 runs after Keshav Maharaj’s three wickets helped frustrate the hosts on a rain-affected Day 3 of the first test at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Maharaj bowled a marathon spell of 28 overs unchanged although he was given rest by rain interruptions that halted play for about 90 minutes on Friday. West Indies struggled to compile runs when play resumed as the hosts reached 145-4.

West Indies went from 114-1 to 124-4, with Maharaj taking the wickets of Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze in quick succession. Jason Holder (13) and Kavem Hodge (11) then saw out the session until stumps. Carty was his team’s top scorer with 42 runs.

Earlier Friday, West Indies quickly ended South Africa’s first innings at 357 all out after the visitors had resumed on 344-8.

ALSO READ | India to play two-day pink-ball match against Australian Prime Minister XI ahead of Adelaide Test

Jomel Warrican had Kagiso Rabada (21) caught behind to finish with 4-69, and Jayden Seales (3-67) bowled No. 11 Lungi Ngidi. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (86) and opener Tony de Zorzi (78) were the top scorers in the innings, with Wiaan Mulder 41 not out.

Only 15 overs were bowled on the first day because of rain.

West Indies went into the series after losing 3-0 in England, with two of those tests ending within three days. The two-test series will be followed by three T20 games.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
