SA vs WI, 1st Test: Maharaj helps South Africa keep West Indies at bay on rain-affected Day 3

West Indies still trails South Africa by 212 runs after Keshav Maharaj’s three wickets helped frustrate the hosts on a rain-affected Day 3 of the first test at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Maharaj bowled a marathon spell of 28 overs unchanged although he was given rest by rain interruptions that halted play for about 90 minutes on Friday. West Indies struggled to compile runs when play resumed as the hosts reached 145-4.

West Indies went from 114-1 to 124-4, with Maharaj taking the wickets of Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze in quick succession. Jason Holder (13) and Kavem Hodge (11) then saw out the session until stumps. Carty was his team’s top scorer with 42 runs.

Earlier Friday, West Indies quickly ended South Africa’s first innings at 357 all out after the visitors had resumed on 344-8.

Jomel Warrican had Kagiso Rabada (21) caught behind to finish with 4-69, and Jayden Seales (3-67) bowled No. 11 Lungi Ngidi. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (86) and opener Tony de Zorzi (78) were the top scorers in the innings, with Wiaan Mulder 41 not out.

Only 15 overs were bowled on the first day because of rain.

West Indies went into the series after losing 3-0 in England, with two of those tests ending within three days. The two-test series will be followed by three T20 games.