Home Test Woakes and Buttler propel England to unlikely win over Pakistan Chris Woakes joined Jos Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 and seemingly sliding to defeat in its pursuit of a daunting 277. SCORES× Reuters Manchester 08 August, 2020 23:40 IST England's Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler launched a superb counter-attack to turn the tide of the match towards the host with a sixth-wicket stand worth 139 runs. - Getty Images Reuters Manchester 08 August, 2020 23:40 IST A magnificent partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes propelled England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan in a topsy-turvy first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.Woakes joined Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 and seemingly sliding to defeat in its pursuit of a daunting 277 on a bowler-friendly pitch.The two batsmen, however, launched a superb counter-attack to turn the tide of the match towards the host with a sixth-wicket stand worth 139 runs.As it happenedIn a final twist, Buttler was eventually out lbw for 75 to leg spinner Yasir Shah with England requiring another 21 for victory, thereby reviving Pakistan's fading hopes.Stuart Broad was also dismissed lbw attempting to knock off the last four runs but Woakes finished on 84 not out.Pakistan had earlier boosted its overnight 137-8 with 32 quickfire runs to be bowled out for 169 -- a frenetic flourish that looked to have put the visitor in control.England had reached 86-1 in reply with skipper Joe Root looking in control, but four wickets fell quickly to leave the side reeling in its attempt at the second-highest successful fourth-innings run chase seen at Old Trafford. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos