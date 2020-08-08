Cricket Cricket Ollie Robinson to join England squad for second Pakistan Test The 26-year-old, who has 244 wickets in 57 first-class matches, was part of England’s Test squad in the past but is yet to make his debut. PTI SOUTHAMPTON 08 August, 2020 19:56 IST England is currently playing the opening Test against Pakistan. - Twitter PTI SOUTHAMPTON 08 August, 2020 19:56 IST Rising pacer Ollie Robinson, who was part of the Sussex squad for the upcoming Bob Willis Trophy, has been asked to join England’s closed-door training camp ahead of the second Test against Pakistan beginning at the Ageas Bowl on August 13.The 26-year-old, who has 244 wickets in 57 first-class matches, was part of England’s Test squad in the past but is yet to make his debut.“Seamer Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from Sussex’s squad for their Bob Willis Trophy match against Kent,” England Cricket wrote on its Twitter handle on Saturday.READ| IPL 2020: VIVO exit as IPL sponsor not a financial crisis, says Ganguly “He will join the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl as part of England men’s behind closed doors training group ahead of the second Test against Pakistan,” it added.England is currently playing the opening Test against Pakistan, featuring a four-pronged pace attack, including James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes at Old Trafford.READ| England must support Jos Buttler after tough time as wicketkeeper: Matt Prior Joe Root and his men had beaten the West Indies 2-1 in a three-match series last month.The final Test against West Indies featured a similar line-up but some fast bowlers could be rested for the next Test if England decides to adopt the rotation policy it has followed since the resumption of cricket. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos