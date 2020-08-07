Cricket Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 stays in India, Australia to host in 2022 The ICC, while postponing the T20 World Cup in Australia from October-November 2020 to 2022 last month, had not specified the venues for the 2021 and 2022 marquee events at the time. Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 07 August, 2020 19:42 IST File image of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 trophy - Getty Images Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 07 August, 2020 19:42 IST The International Cricket Council (ICC) has retained India as the host for the T20 World Cup in 2021, reassigning the postponed edition of the marquee event to Australia in 2022. “The decisions were taken by the IBC (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC) following an extensive contingency planning exercise which has taken into account the health, cricket and commercial impact of COVID-19 around the world,” said an ICC statement.READ| ICC postpones Women's World Cup until 2022 Doubts over hosting the 2021 edition arose on July 20 when the ICC, while postponing the 2020 T20 World Cup to 2022, didn’t specify the venues for the 2021 and 2022 editions. Australia was scheduled to stage the 2020 event in October-November.India was awarded the 2021 tournament, but its host status was threatened after it did not meet the first deadline for securing tax exemptions from the Central government. As of now, India still retains hosting rights, with the ICC extending the deadline to get tax exemption to December 31. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos