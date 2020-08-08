England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Pakistan ahead with healthy lead

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first England vs Pakistan Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

- Day Four could see the end of this Test, a nip-and-tuck contest. After some late wickets in the final session on Day Three, England may fancy its chances if it gets rid of the tail quickly.

- Yasir Shah registered a four-wicket haul in the first innings on Day Three. This was his 13th four-wicket haul in Test cricket, and his fifth against England.

- Two wickets remain to be taken to put an end to Pakistan's second innings. Pakistan's seamers had been disciplined and potent in the first innings; can they produce an encore to take their team to victory? We'll find out.

- Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

- Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 5 August 2020, 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.