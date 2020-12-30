ICC World Test Championship rankings: India retains second spot

India kept itself in contention to compete in the final of the ICC World Test Championship next year after the win in Melbourne that helped the side retain the second spot on the points table on Wednesday.

India bagged 30 points for its eight-wicket victory over Australia. It has 390 points and a 72.2 percentage of points (PCT).

Australia continues to occupy the top spot despite copping and additional penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate against India. It now has 322 points with a 76.6 PCT.

New Zealand consolidated its third spot with a 101-run win over Pakistan in the first Test. The Black Caps earned 60 points for the win and now have a PCT of 66.7.

"New Zealand keep themselves in contention of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship," the International Cricket (ICC) tweeted on Wednesday.

England and Pakistan form the top five of the WTC points table.

The top two sides at the end of the league on percentage points will play the final. Each series of the league is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series, ranging from 60 in two-Test series to 24 for a five-Test series.

Although India leads on the number of points, the ICC last month altered the points system for the WTC owing to the disruption of international cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The factor that determines the final placing is now percentage points.