India vs Australia: Teams to arrive in Sydney three days before New Year's Test

The Indian and Australian teams will land in Sydney only three days before the New Year's Test, which gets underway from January 7. Teams usually travel on New Year's eve to commence preparations for the Sydney Test but that has been delayed because of the city's COVID-19 outbreak.

"Last night's announcement is we're proceeding in Sydney and we're putting our plans in place to do that and to do that safely," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said.

"Players will be in Melbourne for a few more days, training there and moving up to Sydney a couple of days ahead of the Test match."

Cricket Australia had announced on Tuesday that Sydney will stage the third Test as planned despite growing concerns over the spread of the virus.

"That's precisely the reason why we have our biosecurity protocols, why we have the measures in place, why we're in a bubble in Sydney," Hockley said.

"And the arrangements that we're putting in place with the Queensland government are such that we can keep the playing cohort [and] the relevant broadcast crew all safe and move safely into Brisbane so that we can complete the full schedule whilst ensuring that we are being responsible and keeping the community safe."

The four-Test series is currently level at 1-1 after India won the second Test at the MCG.