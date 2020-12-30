India vs Australia: Warner, Pucovski return for Sydney Test; Burns dropped

David Warner and Will Pucovski have both been included in Australia’s revised Test squad ahead of the third Test against India in Sydney, while out-of-form Joe Burns has been dropped.

Warner and Pucovski will rejoin the Australia squad in Melbourne on Thursday evening in preparation for the New Year's Test. Meanwhile, opener Burns will return to the Brisbane Heat in the ongoing BBL.

Warner had initially hoped to recover in time for Boxing Day from the groin strain he suffered during the second ODI at the SCG last month but he was eventually ruled out of second Test, which India won by eight wickets to level the Border-Gavaskar series 1-1.

“David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match. Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection," said National selector Trevor Hohns.

“Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment."