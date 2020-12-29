AUS vs IND: Sydney to host third Test, confirms Cricket Australia

Sydney will host the third Test between India and Australia as scheduled, Cricket Australia confirmed.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said that the decision to keep the New Year’s Test at its traditional venue was made after several days of meetings that considered the impacts of the recent COVID-19 outbreak on the northern beaches of Sydney.



Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO, said that health advice from the NSW Government and collaboration with both the NSW and Queensland Governments helped in taking the decision. “Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men’s international series as scheduled,” Hockley said.

“We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country. To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols and the amazing work of so many great people behind the scenes.



“To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year’s Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play.



“We are confident that both this match, and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner and thus round out what has been a magnificent men’s international program this summer.



“We are very grateful to the New South Wales and Queensland Governments for their willingness to work with us to deliver the series as planned in a manner that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, officials, staff and the wider community as its top priority.



“In response to the public health situation in NSW and the requirements of the Queensland Government, CA will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures and we thank all players, staff and broadcasters for their cooperation to play the matches safely.

‘We especially thank the BCCI for their continued support of the original schedule, as our respective teams compete in the most enthralling series.



“It must not be forgotten that NSW Government and Sydney Cricket Ground provided exceptional support to bring India’s squad safely into the country and stage the brilliant Dettol ODI and T20I Series to start the men’s international season.



“I would also like to thank the Victorian Government and Melbourne Cricket Club for hosting a wonderful Boxing Day Test, not to mention their support over recent days in providing a strong contingency plan for the third Test, whilst we completed our due diligence.



Kerrie Mather, CEO Venues NSW, said: “The New Year’s Test is our most important event of the year and the one that is most looked forward to by our loyal fans and members. This is just reward for their considerable sacrifices this year.



“The SCG will work closely with the NSW Government and Cricket Australia to maintain its impeccable record in protecting the safety of players, staff, fans and members.”

India won the second Test in Melbourne after suffering a defeat in the first Test in Adelaide. The third Test begins on January 7.