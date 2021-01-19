Brisbane Test: Selector Sunil Joshi hails India's 'epic win'

India downing Australia at its fortress, Gabba, to take the Test series 2-1, without its second line of pacemen and spinners and without its regular captain and star batsman Virat Kohli, was hailed by Sunil Joshi, India selector, as an “epic win”.

The former India all-rounder said, “I want to congratulate the team, the captain and the support staff for a heroic effort under very difficult circumstances when several key players were injured.”

Joshi added, “The win showed what a tremendous pool of young cricketers India has. Indian cricket now has outstanding depth.”

He said to bounce back from a disastrous first Test when the team was bowled out for 36 to winning the Test series and ambushing Australia in its bastion at the “Gabba showed the side’s fighting spirit and character.

“Indian cricket has a very bright future,” Joshi signed off.