Brisbane Test: Selector Sunil Joshi hails India's 'epic win' India selector and former all-rounder Sunil Joshi hailed India's impressive win at Australia's fortress, The Gabba, calling it an "epic win". S. Dinakar CHENNAI 19 January, 2021 21:33 IST Sunil Joshi was left impressed by India's fighting spirit and character. (File Photo) - FILE PHOTO/V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM S. Dinakar CHENNAI 19 January, 2021 21:33 IST India downing Australia at its fortress, Gabba, to take the Test series 2-1, without its second line of pacemen and spinners and without its regular captain and star batsman Virat Kohli, was hailed by Sunil Joshi, India selector, as an "epic win".The former India all-rounder said, "I want to congratulate the team, the captain and the support staff for a heroic effort under very difficult circumstances when several key players were injured."Joshi added, "The win showed what a tremendous pool of young cricketers India has. Indian cricket now has outstanding depth."ALSO READ| Rishabh Pant, the superstar graduate from U-19 level He said to bounce back from a disastrous first Test when the team was bowled out for 36 to winning the Test series and ambushing Australia in its bastion at the "Gabba showed the side's fighting spirit and character. "Indian cricket has a very bright future," Joshi signed off.