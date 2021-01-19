AUS vs IND series 2020-21 itinerary: India wins Test, T20I series; Australia stakes claim to ODIs

India, on Tuesday, wrapped up what has been a successful tour Down Under, beating Australia by three wickets at the Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the side had also won the T20I series, which ran from December 4-8. Australia, on the other hand, could only manage a 2-1 victory in the ODI series.



Find below the two-month-long series' itinerary -