AUS vs IND series 2020-21 itinerary: India wins Test, T20I series; Australia stakes claim to ODIs

India tour of Australia, 2020-21 results: India wins Border-Gavaskar Trophy and T20I series 2-1. Australia wins ODI series 2-1.

Team India celebrates its historic win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday.

India, on Tuesday, wrapped up what has been a successful tour Down Under, beating Australia by three wickets at the Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the side had also won the T20I series, which ran from December 4-8. Australia, on the other hand, could only manage a 2-1 victory in the ODI series.

MatchResultDateVenue1st ODIAustralia won by 66 runsNovember 27Sydney2nd ODIAustralia won by 51 runsNovember 29Sydney3rd ODIIndia won by 13 runsDecember 2Canberra1st T20IIndia won by 11 runsDecember 4Canberra2nd T20IIndia won by 6 wicketsDecember 6Sydney3rd T20IAustralia won by 12 runsDecember 8Sydney1st Test (D/N)Australia won by 8 wicketsDecember 17-21Adelaide2nd TestIndia won by 8 wicketsDecember 26-30Melbourne3rd TestMatch drawnJanuary 7-11Sydney4th TestIndia won by 3 wicketsJanuary 15-19Brisbane