Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

WI vs UAE: King rules with maiden ton as West Indies wins by 7 wickets in series opener

Brandon King scored his first One-Day international century with a run-a-ball 112 for the visitors — including 12 fours and four sixes — in the 206-run chase.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 09:16 IST , SHARJAH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Brandon King scored his maiden ODI century in West Indies’ seven-wicket win against UAE. | Photo Credit: AFP
West Indies beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets with 88 balls to spare as their first bilateral ODI series began on Sunday.

Opener Brandon King scored his first One-Day international century with a run-a-ball 112 for the visitors — including 12 fours and four sixes — and Shamarh Brooks made 44.

New captain Shai Hope (13 not out) hit the winning runs with a six as West Indies’ successful chase never looked in doubt. West Indies reached 206-3 in 35.2 overs to give new white-ball head coach Daren Sammy a successful start.

Choosing to bat first, UAE was bowled out for 202 in 47.1 overs with paceman Keemo Paul taking 3-34. The 19-year-old Ali Naseer top-scored for the hosts with 58 off 52 on debut, and Vriitya Aravind scored a slower-paced 40 off 77.

Dominic Drakes (2-29), Odean Smith (2-40) and Yannic Cariah (2-26) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies.

The three one-dayers will also prepare the teams for the Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe this month. The second ODI is on Tuesday in Dubai.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
