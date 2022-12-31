International

WTC 2021-23 Points Table: India, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa latest qualification scenarios for World Test Championship final

WTC 2021-23 qualification scenarios: With four home Tests left against Australia, India can take its PCT tally to as much as 68.05. Even a 3-1 win against Australia will be enough as it will have a PCT of 62.5, higher than what South Africa and Sri Lanka can manage even if they win all their games.

Team Sportstar
31 December, 2022 17:04 IST
India’s prospects of securing a WTC final berth have brightened following its 2-0 win over Bangladesh and South Africa’s series loss to Australia.

India’s prospects of securing a WTC final berth have brightened following its 2-0 win over Bangladesh and South Africa’s series loss to Australia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

South Africa’s defeat to Australia in the second Test at Melbourne has provided a fillip to India’s chances of qualifying for its second consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Proteas have slipped to the fourth spot with a PCT (percentage of points won) of 50 while Australia has consolidated its top spot with a PCT of 78.57. Meanwhile, India has risen to the second spot following its 2-0 series win against Bangladesh and is comfortable with a PCT of 58.93.

AUSTRALIA QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

Australia has five Tests remaining (one vs South Africa and four vs India). It can take its PCT to a maximum of 84.21 if it wins all of its five remaining matches. The Pat Cummins-led side is in such a strong position that even if it loses the four-match series against India 0-1 after beating South Africa in the third and final Test, it will top the standings with a PCT of 68.42. A 0-2 defeat against India will still hold Australia in good stead for making it to the finals with a PCT of 66.66.

INDIA QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

With four home Tests left against Australia, India can take its PCT tally to as much as 68.05. Even a 3-1 win against Australia will be enough as it will have a PCT of 62.5, higher than what South Africa and Sri Lanka can manage even if they win all their games. A 2-2 draw would also work for India (PCT 56.94), as South Africa would need to beat Australia in the third Test and sweep West Indies 2-0 at home (PCT 60.00) to upstage India. Sri Lanka would require a 2-0 win against New Zealand away to go past both South Africa and India with a PCT of 61.11.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER TEAMS

England has ended its campaign with a PCT of 46.97 and despite its recent resurgence in the longest format, it is out of the race for a spot in the WTC final for all practical purposes. West Indies can only manage to take its PCT to a maximum of 50.00, which will hardly be enough for it to secure a top-two spot. Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are mathematically eliminated from the race to the WTC finals.

World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table

TeamMatchesWonLostDrawnPoints PCT
Australia 14101313278.57
India148429958.93
Sri Lanka105416453.33
South Africa126607250.00
England22108412446.97

