IPL 2024: Who are the captains of all 10 Indian Premier League teams?

In a dramatic turn of events, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians announced that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take over captaincy from Rohit Sharma for the upcoming season.

With the mini-auction set to be held on December 19, all 10 teams are in the quest for filling important slots. However, the captains of all but one team have now been fixed.

Here are the captains of all 10 IPL teams:

Who will captain the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024?

M.S. Dhoni will lead CSK in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Who will captain the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024?

Hardik Pandya will lead MI in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. in

Who will captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024?

Faf du Plessis will lead RCB in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Who will captain Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024?

Shubman Gill will lead GT in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Who will captain the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024?

KL Rahul will lead LSG in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Who will captain the Delhi Captials in IPL 2024?

Not announced yet.

Who will captain the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024?

Shreyas Iyer will lead KKR in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Who will captain the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024?

Aiden Markram will lead SRH in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Who will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2024?

Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKS in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Who will captain Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024?

Sanju Samson will lead RR in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.